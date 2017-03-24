MUSEUM: Taking note that March is Women’s History Month

Through her scholarly publications and books, Ulrich sought to bring awareness to the “silent work of ordinary people.” Today, her words have gone viral and can be seen on everything from an inspirational meme to a T-shirt once worn by an Indian tennis star at Wimbledon. They have become a battle cry of sorts for both historically relevant women and modern feminism.

From the time settlers first landed on what would become American soil, women have played important roles in forming this nation — women such as Abigail Adams, wife of John Adams, the second president of the United States and a Revolutionary War leader. He frequently sought her advice, as evidenced by their many letters focused on intellectual discussions, political theory and the country’s formation.

Sacagawea, a Shoshone Native American woman who helped lead the Lewis and Clark Expedition is another example. During the expedition, she served as guide, translator, hunter and mother bringing her infant son on the two-year journey. She became a national symbol for women’s worth and independence.

Harriet Tubman was an African-American abolitionist, suffragist, humanitarian and Union spy during the Civil War. Born into slavery, she escaped by utilizing the Underground Railroad. Once she made it to freedom, she returned to the South in order to free others. Over the course of 11 years, she led more than 70 slaves to freedom and gave direction and aid to more than 60 others.

Throughout history, women have become pioneers in science, mathematics, politics, humanitarianism, athletics and the arts. Phyllis Wheatley was the first African-American woman to publish a book and Mary Cassatt was considered a “New Woman” of the 19th century as a successful and highly trained independent female artist. Clara Barton was a pioneer nurse, teacher, patent clerk, humanitarian and founder of the American Red Cross.

Grand Haven was home to Madeline Marcotte LaFramboise (1782-1846). She was one of Michigan’s most respected and prominent fur traders. She often generated $5,000 to $10,000 a year in trade while the average annual trading income was $1,000 to $1,500. LaFramboise retired to Mackinac Island and built what is now Harbor View Inn. She is entombed next door in St. Anne’s Catholic Church, which she funded during her life, along with an island school for children and adults.

In 1848, the women’s rights movement took a new, more public turn when 300 women and men gathered in Seneca Falls, New York, at the Seneca Falls Convention to discuss the “social, civil and religious condition rights of women.” The convention, organized by a group of female Quakers and Elizabeth Cady Staton, presented the Declaration of Sentinents, a plea for the end of discrimination against women. One-hundred attendees — mostly women — signed the declaration and it became known as the single-most important factor of the women’s rights movement.

Seventy-two years later, in 1920, the 19th Amendment to the Constitution giving women the legal right to vote was ratified.

Women have continued to raise awareness and fight for equality in all things. While great strides have been made, there have been setbacks, and discrimination against women still exists in the 21st century. In 1900, Margaret Ives Abbott became the first American woman to win an Olympic gold medal at the Paris games. But still today, U.S. soccer star and all-time goal-scoring world record holder Abby Wambach is on a crusade to end the pay gap between men and women athletes. In 2015, the total payout for men’s soccer teams was $576 million, while the payout for women was $15 million.

In 1981, Sandra Day O’Connor became the first woman to serve on the Supreme Court. Just three more women — Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Sonia Sotomayor and Elena Kagan — have followed suit, while 108 men have served as Supreme Court justices.

In December 2016, the movie “Hidden Figures” took the box office by storm. It is the true story of three brilliant African-American women at NASA — Katherine Johnson, Dorothy Vaughan and Mary Jackson — who served as the brains behind one of the greatest operations in history: the launch of astronaut John Glenn into orbit. These brave women scientists again proved Laurel Thatcher Ulrich’s words to ring true.

In February 1980, President Jimmy Carter issued a presidential proclamation declaring the week of March 8 that year as National Women's History Week. The proclamation stated, "From the first settlers who came to our shores, from the first American Indian families who befriended them, men and women have worked together to build this nation. Too often the women were unsung and sometimes their contributions went unnoticed. But the achievements, leadership, courage, strength and love of the women who built America was as vital as that of the men whose names we know so well.”

In 1987, after being petitioned by the National Women's History Project, Congress passed a law which designated the month of March 1987 as Women’s History Month. Between 1988 and 1994, Congress passed additional resolutions requesting and authorizing the president to proclaim March of each year as Women’s History Month. Since 1988, U.S. presidents have issued annual proclamations designating the month of March as Women’s History Month.

As women continue to leave their mark on history, we also continue to strive to bring them the recognition they rightly deserve. “Here’s to the strong women. May we know them. May we be them. May we raise them.” — anonymous.

Abbei Monroe is membership coordinator and Cate Reed is education program coordinator for the Tri-Cities Historical Museum. They are just two of the many women who staff Grand Haven’s museum.