PAINTER: Former Grand Haven resident fulfills goal of visiting Cuba

Mine would be a trip to Cuba, because I’ve always been fascinated with the country after spending some time at Guantanamo Bay, the U.S. Navy base in Cuba. I also read several books on the Cuban revolution.

So, when a Facebook friend, Jeff Williams, posted that he was visiting Cuba, I became envious.

Williams, a former Grand Haven resident and Grand Haven High School graduate, visited Cuba with his girlfriend, Sally Bunge, earlier this month. I contacted Williams and he graciously supplied me with well-written notes and photos of their trip to a country that had been off limits for American tourists until 2014. Former President John F. Kennedy imposed the travel band in 1962.

Williams, who now lives in southwestern Florida where he works as a wealth manager, said he has always wanted to visit Cuba, so when the Obama administration loosened sanctions against Cuba, Williams put it on the top of his list of travel destinations.

“I’ve met a number of Cubans that I now consider friends, and their stories of struggle and survival only made my desire to visit Cuba that much more necessary,” he said.

That desire to visit Cuba also was given a boost when he first met Sally Bunge in 2015. On their first date, Williams said he and Sally asked each other, “If you could go anywhere in the world, where would you go?” They both answered Cuba.

Plans were then set in motion for their trip of a lifetime. They boarded a plane in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, for their journey to the island of Cuba.

Williams said a friend who had visited Cuba had warned him about the extent of poverty in the country. His friend suggested taking clothes, candy, toys and a few dollars to give away. He and Sally did that, but they were overwhelmed at the extent of need and the gratitude of the Cubans.

“With no concrete plans, maps or reservations, Sally and I spent most of our trip walking the dusty, narrow streets of Old Havana,” Williams said.

They happened upon several “watering holes,” including the Floridita, “where live salsa music draws you in to have a seat next to a bronze statue of Ernest Hemmingway,” Williams said.

They also discovered the famous Catedral de San Cristobal, which Williams said was once described by a novelist as “music set in stone.”

On the opposite end of Old Havana, Williams and Bunge visited Plaza Vieja, which they found to be somewhat touristy.

“It is a place to buy souvenirs,” Williams said. “There are literally aisles and aisles of incredible paintings, leather goods and wood trinkets. Keep in mind everything is negotiable. If you are lucky, you’ll be serenaded by a quartet of musicians, as Sally was.”

One of the most fascinating things about Cuba is the number of mint-conditioned 1950s American-made automobiles.

“For 25 pesos (1:1 exchange rate with the U.S. dollar) you can see just about every major historical landmark from the backseat of a 1950s car of your choosing,” Williams said.

He suggests opting for a convertible drive on the 5-mile-long roadway that stretches from the mouth of Havana Harbor to Vedado.

While Williams and Bunge found the art culture and history fascinating, they were less enamored with the cuisine.

“We struggled to find a satisfying meal of any kind,” Williams said. “Even the restaurants that were recommend came up short.”

Williams said that, on most days, they opted for a personal Cuban pizza sold at many “window cafeterias in the street.” Walking with dinner in hand, they got to observe goings-on in the neighborhoods, including kids playing soccer, some without shoes. They also caught a glimpse of the poverty.

“That night, we may have saved the life of a thin man scrounging for food in a dumpster,” Williams recalled. They gave him 10 pesos. “He clearly needed more than us, and was clearly awed with the unexpected answer to his dinner dilemma. He responded by making the sign of the cross.”

Williams said their experiences gave them more than money can buy. “It gave us grace, humility and a sense of obligation,” he said.

Williams said he highly recommends a trip to Cuba.

“Take your mother. Take your close friends. Take a suitcase full of shoes, American candy, dolls, Crayola markers. Take whatever you can. Just go find yourself in Cuba,” he said.

I would love to do just that. I hope that some day it happens.

— By Len Painter, Tribune community columnist