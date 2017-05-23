HUISMAN: Let’s do the end of the school year time warp again!

The weeks surrounding today consist of many important moments. There’s so many moments to keep track of it makes my head swim. My brain is really good at doing laps as I lay down to sleep at night.

Let me take you back in time. To roughly April. Seems so distant. So innocent. All the normal duties of parenting, work, extra-curricular activities and maintaining a household had ramped up to their full potential.

By April it was time to plan my eldest’s graduation party. We decided on the venue, guests and invitations. The actual menu and decorations were determined more recently. Then there will be the actual shopping for and preparing said menu items. Not quite sure when I'll fit that in.

We did fit in the Boy Scout flower fundraiser which consists of selling, money collecting, picking up all the plants and delivering them. To the right people.

Let’s throw in changing cellphone carriers and getting new phones. The process included way too many conversations with people not fluent in English.

Then there’s the multitude of order forms and money with tight deadlines. School-age children are the sole reason I still have a checkbook.

Please purchase the senior class group photo, soccer team pictures, graduation cap and gown, and end of the year field trip. Oh wait, a gold cord to go with the cap and gown, sold separately. Plus, throw in some permission slips for good measure.

While you’ve got your wallet out, go buy some white shirts for soccer practice that were a last-minute requirement mid-season. Don't forget to fork out some money for their school dances.

Also, your child may have snagged an extra milk or several during lunch and charged it to their school account, so you could have that little outstanding bill to take care of, too.

Please don’t skip out on those surveys and forms popping up everywhere, because we want next year to be easier on students and parents.

No wonder I haven’t had a haircut since autumn — that would be yet another thing to fit into this over-booked life.

Hope you have your school district’s laptops, chargers and library books gathered for final turn-in.

I haven’t even mentioned the recent onslaught of medical appointments, both routine and unplanned. It consists of rounds of lab work, driving, referrals, redirecting orders and scheduling more visits. Having a recent name change and new insurance adds to each experience. Don’t forget to eat away at your vacation time and communicate the times needed off with your employer.

Commencement for the Grand Haven Class of 2017 is right around the corner. I'm hoping for good weather. That way the seven tickets each graduate gets the day before won't have to be distributed to family members last minute at a designated meeting spot right before entering the school for the ceremony. I'm trying to imagine how that will actually work as we are surrounded by several thousand other attendees attempting to do the same thing.

Hold on, you still have to get your vegetable plants because they’ll need to be planted in your garden over the Memorial Day weekend. Plus, finalize the shopping list for cooking out and feeding the family for an extended weekend.

The weekend after that is the soccer tournament lasting three days in Ludington. That totals seven hours of driving back and forth.

The middle school concert tickets go on sale next week. More checks and envelopes to safely travel to school with my trumpet player. The concert is spread over two nights to help accommodate the large crowds.

Don't forget to have your musically inclined kid wear extra clothes under their uniform that final night since they have to turn the borrowed outfits in immediately following the performance. I learned this the hard way with my oldest years ago, waiting an hour for her to gain access to a place to change, and then get in line for the return.

The following weekend will be the graduation party that I’ll hopefully have food for. I’d also like to be prepared enough with a decorating plan in order to set up everything before the guests arrive.

School’s out in less than three weeks. We can survive this. I’m just clinging on for dear life in hopes that nothing too critical slips through the cracks as I spread myself so thin.

Day by day, look at the calendar. Look at it again. Peek at it one more time for good measure. Remember these things are not just obligations, they are cultivations and celebrations. Don’t let all that hard work and craziness be for naught.

Take a moment to enjoy each event. Lean back, relax and take in the surroundings. Be amazed by what our children have created and accomplished while surrounded by friends and family that have supported them along the way.

— By Elizabeth Huisman, Tribune community columnist