KOEDYKER: As Memorial Day approaches, don’t forget to remember

The first is the fact that, in the last two weeks, I have been “stood up” for lunch appointments two times. Fortunately, this doesn’t happen very often, but when it does, I must admit that my mind goes off in all sorts of directions wondering, “Why?” Did they forget? Did something happen to them on the way? Was there an accident, or an emergency?”

Well, I found out later that, in both cases, both individuals just “plumb forgot.” They were both totally embarrassed and extremely apologetic. Although I had wasted some time waiting, of course I forgave them, and we set up another appointment time.

Part of the reason it wasn’t difficult for me to forgive them is that I have done the same thing. Not often, but I have — proving that I am not perfect. It’s embarrassing, but it happens.

The other thing that jogged my thinking about remembering is the fact that my mother-in-law, Margaret, struggles with Alzheimer’s disease. Her short-term memory is not functioning well. She simply cannot remember things and ends up asking the same question over and over again. But she is one of the sweetest ladies I know. And I know she can’t help it, so it’s OK. It challenges our patience sometimes, but my wife and I smile and keep on loving this wonderful person whether she remembers or not.

Then I thought of the holiday we are about to celebrate next week — Memorial Day. If there ever was a day to remember, Memorial Day is it.

It is a bit ironic that many Americans do not remember the true meaning of Memorial Day. Many of us see the day as “the beginning of summer” and celebrate it with picnics, family get-togethers, parades and concerts. That’s all fine and good, but the real reason for Memorial Day is to remember.

Simply put, Memorial Day is a federal holiday in the United States for remembering those who have died while serving in the country’s armed forces. This holiday, which is observed every year on the last Monday of May, originated after the Civil War in 1868 as Decoration Day. At that time, a veterans organization called the Grand Army of the Republic established the practice of decorating the graves of Union war dead with flowers. A similar practice had also developed in the South but observed on a different day. Eventually, both North and South began to honor their war dead together on the same day, which we now know as Memorial Day.

Today, cities and towns throughout the United States have services of remembrance for those who have died in the service of their country. Some of the most moving ceremonies I have ever witnessed have been at Memorial Day observances. You cannot go away from a service like that and not feel patriotic. No, more than that, you go away feeling grateful for those who were willing to pay the ultimate sacrifice so that we can enjoy the freedoms we have.

In this time of such political divisiveness, it is important for us to unite as citizens of this great land. So, I would encourage you to attend the Memorial Day parade and ceremony in Grand Haven on Monday, May 29. This parade, which begins at 9:30 a.m., will be led down Washington Avenue between Sixth Street and Harbor Drive by the U.S. Coast Guard Color Guard. Everyone will then gather at the Waterfront Stadium for a brief service and music by the Grand Haven High School Band.

When I was a boy, I remember going to the cemetery with my mother and aunt to plant flowers at the gravesites of relatives who had passed away. I know some people still do that. It’s a good tradition, but one I’m afraid is not practiced as much today. Yet it is important to remember all who have gone before us, even if they have not served in the armed forces.

So, don’t forget to remember this Memorial Day. We have so much to be thankful for!

In I Timothy 2:1-2, the apostle Paul says, “I urge you, first of all, to pray for all people. Ask God to help them; intercede on their behalf, and give thanks for them. Pray this way for kings and all who are in authority so that we can live peaceful and quiet lives marked by godliness and dignity.” May it be so!

— By the Rev. John Koedyker, Tribune community columnist