HAGER: We must not let fear divide and control us

What has happened in Manchester, though, was probably not what the attacker or ISIS expected. What they wanted was to divide, to separate and isolate, to leave folks beached on their sofas, scared to leave the house. My almost 13-year-old commented that she wouldn’t ever go to a concert now, and we countered that that was exactly the aim of attacks like these; that these attackers trade in a currency of fear and control.

It was countercultural then for cab drivers, English and Muslim alike, to offer free rides; it was countercultural for hotels to house kids who had been separated from their parents in the trauma of a terror attack; for people who live near the arena to open their doors and invite people in. It was bravery in the face of danger and an abiding love for other people that made those people show up and take care of each other.

Manchester is not divided. Manchester is uniting against a threat to everybody, because the citizens of Manchester will not be made afraid, they will not be made mean.

We have a sickness — we are sick unto our souls with violence and all that is disposable, with things that cannot last and are not real or true. We worship celebrities who don’t look like real people or work real jobs, make heroes out of athletes while we pay soldiers not even old enough to have a beer in a tavern less than $20,000 a year. At the same time, we send a message to our kids about what is important, about what to strive toward and about what matters.

When we come together, it is about defying the expectation of those who wish us harm, of those who seek to divide and control through fear. When we come together, we choose to unite under a great banner of love, and we become unstoppable.

This can’t be about Muslim and Christian, because Muslims are not any more dangerous than the average Christian. Westboro Baptist Christians and white men like the one who attended a Bible study and then gunned down the participants, like the one who walked into Sandy Hook and killed children huddled under their desks — they are like these jihadis, fighting some insane and unholy war. They cannot speak for the rest of us; they must not be allowed to.

We will have the last word if only we will speak.

The friends of Jesus deserted him when the government turned against him, only a few remained to face a hostile crowd and a gruesome death; and love won like it will win over and over again so long as we do not allow ourselves to be divided by creed or color or sexual orientation. We outnumber our elected representatives, and we outnumber those who would set off bombs on kids at a concert or shoot up an elementary school; we are many and they are very few. We are the mass of voices that can turn a tide, the voters who must turn up on election day, the neighbors who must not tolerate hatred.

We have a choice. We can do as the terrorists hope we will and retreat to our comfortable houses and order our groceries online. We can choose to spend time in our churches not realizing that the whole world is the Body of Christ. We can avoid malls and movie theaters and concerts and stay off airplanes. We can see a person who doesn’t look like us or speak like us and turn away from them, but that is the aim of those who would do us harm. They know that if we come together, if we truly unite, that they will be outnumbered.

We must speak against actions that divide and separate, we must speak against violence in any form. We must choose to open our doors and wave in the terrified people who have just escaped from a bomb at a concert, put on the kettle and offer a phone and a quiet place. We must choose to open our doors and wave in the children running from gang warfare in South America and Mexico, we must choose to help now and ask questions later.

We have to let people in, or what will we have left? Only a very few, very stubborn folks rattling around in a country that still boasts wilderness and open plains.

Love overcomes fear just as the light will drive out the dark; to me these are elementary concepts. Open your doors, figurative and literal, to see how the dew trembles on each blade of grass in the morning sun. You are OK. We are OK.

Please don’t be afraid. We will have the last word, but we must speak.

– By Alicia Hager, Tribune community columnist