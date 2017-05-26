VERHULST: 'Moving Parts' exhibit moves into local history museum

When citizens are out of work, that city is destined to fail as the population moves on in search of greener pastures.

This is one situation that the Tri-Cities found themselves in. When lumbering was coming to an end in the 1890s due to a shrinking number of profitable trees, the Tri-Cities had a population of roughly 7,000 people. Nearly every job was tied to lumbering in one way or another. If the Tri-Cities were to survive, new industries would need to be brought in.

Although Eagle-Ottawa Leather Co. in Grand Haven and Johnston Boiler Works in Ferrysburg were thriving during this time period, they would not be able to make up for the loss of jobs from the lumbering industry. A few local businessmen recognized this as a serious problem and began working on a plan to attract new businesses to the Tri-Cities area. These businessmen, led by George “Cap” McBride and Dudley “Dud” Watson, established what would later become the Board of Trade and set to work.

Their first target was the Story & Clark Piano Co. McBride had heard rumors of the piano manufacturer wanting to build a factory in Holland. After meeting with Story & Clark at their headquarters in Chicago in 1899, the Board of Trade convinced the piano company to build their factory in Grand Haven.

The work of these men certainly paid off as Story & Clark would continue making pianos in Grand Haven until 1982.

Story and Clark was the first big company that the Board of Trade reeled in. In 1910, they also brought in the Bastian Blessing Co. By the 1930s, Bastian Blessing had moved its entire business to a 75,000-square-foot plant in Grand Haven where it manufactured complete soda fountains for diners, pharmacies and restaurants.

While in Grand Haven, Bastian Blessing became the largest manufacturer of food service equipment in the world. At its peak, Bastian Blessing’s plant was 205,000 square feet and employed more than 230 men and women from the Tri-Cities area before closing in 1989.

Today, manufacturing is still alive in the Tri-Cities. There are currently over 100 businesses employing over 8,000 people in the Tri-Cities area. These businesses range from Johnston Boiler in Ferrysburg, which builds large boilers that are used all over the world, to companies like Grand Haven Powder Coating that services the automotive, leisure and medical industries.

The diversity and reach of products made in the Tri-Cities is truly impressive. In 2016 alone, one manufacturer, Automatic Spring Products Co. (ASPC), shipped half a billion parts to 33 countries. If you own a car, it is very likely that one of ASPC’s products is somewhere inside it.

To acknowledge the manufacturing heritage of the area, the Tri-Cities Historical Museum has a new exhibit titled “Moving Parts: Manufacturing in the Tri-Cities.” This new exhibit showcases products that have been made in the area over the past 150 years. Objects old and new from manufacturers such as Dake, Eagle Ottawa Leather, Story & Clark, Gardner Denver Tools and more are on display along with details on the businesses that made them.

“Moving Parts: Manufacturing in the Tri-Cities” is currently on display at the Tri-Cities Historical Museum’s Akeley Building at 200 Washington Ave. The museum has free admission and is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and 12-5 p.m. Sundays. “Moving Parts” will be on display through September.

For more information, please visit tri-citiesmuseum.org or call the museum at 616-842-0700.

— By Mike VerHulst, the exhibits facilitator for the Tri-Cities Historical Museum in Grand Haven