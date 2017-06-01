BERRY: Lacrosse-playing daughter at her best when on the bench

Now that I've attended what seems like hundreds of seventh-grade girls lacrosse matches, all I really know about the sport is it's really expensive. After adding up the total from the initial sign-up fee, the purchase of a stick, shoes, mouth guard, helmet, knee pads and a bag to carry everything in, I could have gotten my upstairs bathroom redone and started on a deck in the backyard.

The dynamics of the game are still a mystery to me. It starts with a jump ball similar to basketball. Then the girls scramble for the ball, slapping at it like in hockey. Next, a girl will charge down the field with the ball like in rugby. Eventually, she'll pass the ball to a teammate like in football. Finally, a girl will hurl the racquetball toward a large soccer net. If the ball goes in the net, it's a score. If it deflects off the goalie, the goalie will scoop it up in a butterfly net, fling it halfway down the field and the process starts over.

I think the only sports not represented in lacrosse are skeet shooting and calf roping.

I don't know the terms used for various activities transpiring during the game, so I used familiar verbiage I'd learned from other sports, such as: fumble, interception, block, tip-off, free throw, rebound, penalty box, check and high-sticking. Some of these terms may or may not be the true moniker; I may never know. I'm not willing to Google it.

Evien didn't acclimate herself to lacrosse very well. She was used to the climate-controlled conditions of volleyball and basketball, so she wasn't fond of practicing in the chill of early spring. After her first few practices, she voiced how she felt lost and out-of-place because this was her first time playing lacrosse and the other girls all seemed so accomplished. And when Evien discovered that the uniform consisted of a skirt, she wanted to quit.

I told my wife, Amy: "Hey, we could let her quit now and save ourselves a lot of complaining, sell the equipment as 'nearly new' and get most of our money back."

"What would we be teaching her if we let her quit?" Amy demanded.

"We'd be teaching her how to cut her losses," I said.

Amy would not let her quit, so for the past few months, Evien would grudgingly trudge to practice, games and weekend tournaments.

During lacrosse games, the umpire will often blow a whistle and stop the action. I still don't know why. I don't know what constitutes a penalty, but either the officials love blowing their whistles or everything is a penalty.

There are 11 players from each team on the field during the action. Some girls are able to sprint the distance of the field, other girls are positioned in the middle waiting for a pass, and some girls are stationed near the goal apparently to socialize and get to know the players from the other team.

As near as I can figure, Evien's position was to chat with an opposing player and lean on her lacrosse stick like a work-release ditch digger leaning on a shovel. When the ball came into her area, it was obviously her job was to hide behind an opponent so nobody would pass the ball to her. If the ball was loose and rolling on the ground, it was Evien's responsibility to scoop it into an opposing player’s stick.

On one particularly frigid evening, I stood along the sidelines and watched Evien's team fall behind 6-1 at halftime. As the cold ground crept into my feet, and the wind whipped down my collar, I witnessed her team make a dramatic comeback and tie the game 7-7 with only seconds remaining. Unfortunately, the Lakers lost in the fourth overtime.

Evien never went into that game at all, and on the way home, I asked why the coach didn't put her in.

"I asked her not to," Evien said.

"Why?"

"Because it was a close game and I didn't want to lose it for us. Are you mad?"

"No, of course not."

Not only was I not mad, but I was actually proud of her. Evien knows she's not as good and not as committed as some of the girls, so she bowed out in an ultimate display of being a team player. I've witnessed some outstanding athletes who hogged the ball or played injured and became a detriment to their team. Evien knew her limitations and chose to put her team above herself. She put her character above her skill.

I'm proud of Evien for trying lacrosse and sticking with it even though she didn't excel. On the bright side, she got to chat with a lot of nice girls from other schools. And Amy and I can still sell her lacrosse equipment as "nearly new."

— By Grant Berry, Tribune community columnist