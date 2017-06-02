DAVIDSON: Thank you, teachers, for all you do for our children

This week, I look back on 11 years with one or more children enrolled at Jeffers Elementary School in Spring Lake as my youngest child finishes her final week in this amazing place. It is now that the most precious resource of our schools contemplates a much-deserved “break” to recharge, take classes and prepare for another campaign. This resource is, of course, our teachers.

These are the people with whom we entrust the lives, hearts and brains of our children 180 days out of the year. They spend more waking time with our kids than any other person, excepting us. We expect them to be at once an educator, a babysitter, a referee, and friend and a confidant. Some of them learn our family’s deepest secrets and must usher our kids through a sensory-overloaded day when that may be the safest and most secure place in their lives.

For my family, the teachers in Spring Lake schools generally and Jeffers Elementary specifically have, without exception, excelled in all of these roles, and we will miss being a part of the Jeffers family next year.

It is at this time that we all need to reflect on and thank our teachers for everything that they do. Teaching is truly a “calling,” and it used to be a universally revered profession. Over the last 3-plus decades, along with many unionized professions, teachers have faced an onslaught of criticism from politicians and pundits. Teachers used to work for lower wages than their friends and family in business and other professions, but they enjoyed deferred compensation in pensions and health insurance that made their lower compensation manageable.

In the United States generally, and most notably in Michigan, state budget shortfalls have led our “business minded” governor and heartless Legislature to slash the funding of schools that has led to the gutting of these aspects of teacher pay. Health care costs are rising at two times the rate of inflation and three times the rate of wage growth. In 2010, Gov. Snyder enacted changes to new teacher compensation with a hybrid system of traditional pensions and a 401(k). Republicans in the state House and Senate are currently discussing closing the traditional pension option and shifting everyone to a 401(k).

In the face of this erosion of real income, teachers have faced an ever-expanding system of evaluation with standardized testing and grades for teachers based on student performance. They are held to a standard which few of us face in our day-to-day lives.

Studies have shown the significant contribution of social situations to student achievement. Kids’ home lives have such a huge impact on their ability to learn that in our most at-risk communities, teachers have to provide snacks during class and after-school time for studying to help these kids catch up and keep up with their peers.

In the face of these ever-increasing pressures, there is tangible data that the funds with which schools are being asked to educate our kids are insufficient. The state of Michigan spent nearly $400,000 on a study to determine how much it costs per pupil to educate a child. Based on data from the highest-performing districts, it was found that it would cost an average of $8,667 per pupil per year. Our current funding level is $7,611 per pupil per year. This shortfall is a key contributor to the expanding size of classes and the increased workload of teachers.

An added pressure to public school funding is the expansion of a for-profit charter and cyber-charter industry that siphons taxpayer dollars from our schools. For his part, Gov. Snyder has advocated for a 20 percent decrease in per-pupil funding for cyber charters. The state House and Senate have rejected this proposal and submitted budgets without such a common-sense reduction.

So, what can we do to honor those called to teach? For one, we can demand of our representatives in Lansing and Washington to reject the increased funding of for-profit charters and vouchers that take taxpayer money away from our kids. We must evaluate teacher effectiveness based upon growth of students throughout the school year and not purely based on test scores. We must defend those who have answered this calling when anyone attacks their motives or their work ethic. And we should thank our kids’ teachers every day, but especially at this time of year.

To all of the wonderful teachers in Spring Lake who have contributed so positively to my children’s lives: thank you. Thank you for treating my kids like your own. Thank you for expanding their minds and growing their hearts. Thank you for taking your lumps and recharging your batteries and coming back next fall to do it all again.

— By Rob Davidson, Tribune community columnist