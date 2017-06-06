O'TOOLE: A tale of two 'friendships' and sweet responsibility

I was a single mother, new in the building and a hundred miles from family. I was grateful that someone nearby wanted to give me a hand with my new baby.

Patty shared an apartment with her son and her mother one floor up. She came by every day to ask if we wanted to hang out by the pool, take a walk or spend time in her apartment. I appreciated the company, and Patty’s frequent offers to take Crystal to her apartment for an hour or two gave me much needed time to myself. She and her mother even bought her a onesie and bouncy seat.

I bought a box of hair color and she offered to apply it for me. I was happy to let her do it, and she even suggested we use her apartment. I felt like a teenager again with a best friend to help me with my hair.

But something strange happened on the rare occasions when I asked Patty to babysit: she stopped coming by and I couldn’t reach her.

A few days before I needed to attend a seminar for my teaching job, I left a message asking Patty if she would babysit. She never returned my call. She didn’t come by as usual, and my knocks at her door weren’t answered. I wasn’t able to find another sitter, so I wasn’t able to go to the seminar and I missed out on a much-needed paycheck.

I was a bit miffed with Patty, but I thought we were friends, so I let it go. However, a few weeks later, when I asked again if she would babysit, again she didn’t answer and again she disappeared, though I saw her at the pool with other tenants.

Eventually, she texted me that she was angry that I had asked her to babysit on her birthday weekend. She said she needed some distance from me, which meant she didn’t think we should spend time together or talk or text. I had loaned her some money for groceries and I reminded her of that; she said she didn’t owe me anything since she had done so much babysitting and she had colored my hair.

Khalil Gibran says, “Friendship is always a sweet responsibility, never an opportunity.”

Patty, however, took one look at me when we met and saw an opportunity for herself. A financial one. She figured that if she “helped” me she could charge me for it. If she didn’t come around every day, opening up to me about her own single motherhood and making me feel as if I could trust her, I might have accepted that she was offering babysitting services only.

But that wasn’t the way she behaved. She treated me like a pal, until she treated me like a client.

Then there was my friend Sue, who didn’t live in my building, but she offered to babysit Crystal for free while I taught college English, because she knew I couldn’t afford to pay her. Sue didn’t demand anything from me once. I felt terrible that I couldn’t pay her. She said, “Just pay it forward.”

It wasn’t just the babysitting she provided for me, either. Sue gave me much-needed pep talks. She listened to me when I needed her to. Her optimism, faith and cheer lifted me up. She knew all about single motherhood, after all. She and her daughter, Sirena, welcomed Crystal and me as family. Sue’s house felt more like a home than my apartment.

Sue was all about sweet responsibility. Still is. We keep in touch on Facebook, but I haven’t seen her in far too long. Crystal doesn’t remember her. She knows about Sue and Sirena, though — I’ve told her stories.

It’s my sweet responsibility. And I hope the time is coming soon when I can meet my sweet responsibility to take Crystal to meet these two very special friends.

— By Kelly O’Toole, Tribune community columnist