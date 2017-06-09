WILSON: Empower our kids and let them run!

In order to grow students for the next level, we have to find ways to train them in areas of perseverance, resiliency and grit. Life is hard. Growing up today is not easy; therefore, it's extremely important that we allow students to stretch beyond their limits in order to grow, and in doing this, we must give them permission to fail.

“Only those who dare to fail greatly, can ever achieve greatly.” This quote from Robert F. Kennedy speaks volumes to pushing our limits.

One of the biggest roles we have as educators is in developing the whole child. For nearing 10 years, Grand Haven Area Public Schools has intentionally focused our efforts through programs like Capturing Kids’ Hearts, and we have participated in book reads of “The Energy Bus” and “Show Up.” In the past few years, we have initiated more programming through our mental health committee wanting to ensure that we are being intentional, systemic and sustainable. A few programs that come to mind include: Second Step, Mindfulness, Live Love Laugh — but the list could go on and on.

What we have found to be most successful are those programs that are created, organized and developed by students.

Our high school students have taken ownership in many programs and have worked prekindergarten through 12th grade to engage all students in the learning. When given permission and a belief in them, they create, develop and organize extremely impactful events for our district. For example: Bucs Above Bullying/Don’t Be a Zebra, Be a Bucket Filler, Love a Buc/Help a Buc, Battle for the Bucs Golf Outing, Save the Catwalk activities, Show Up/Are You Willing to Step Out of Your Story and Into Someone Else’s? (just to name a few).

As the adults supporting, wrapping around and raising our students, doing everything for them is counterproductive to developing independent-minded kids who are capable beyond their wildest imaginations. Empowering our young people to task risks in a safe and supported environment will help grow their confidence to step outside of their comfort zones in situations that may not be so fail-safe.

It is a wonderful event to watch a student achieve success, after being encouraged to never give up, to try yet again after many failed attempts — the face of achievement when you believe in them, brings tears to your eyes.

We have worked very intentionally throughout the Grand Haven Area Public Schools district to put students into situations that are not easy, that take time, effort and energy to master — whether it be with academics, athletics or the arts — and the lessons our kids learn carry them to the next level. When a group of seniors develops a school improvement lesson to engage the entire campus, of nearly 2,000, around mental health education, continued awareness of the supports available, along with taking a reflective walk, ending at our new Permanent Rock Garden — that is success!

Together, we are growing students in our community to be mindful, intentional, caring, empathetic and compassionate of one another and those around them. These kids are doing some truly incredible work and we all need to encourage them, support them, empower them, get out of their way and let them run. There is no stopping the limit of their ability to impact others.

I am so grateful for the opportunity to work with the future of our community, and I am pretty sure that I have the best job in town!

— By Tracy LN Wilson, principal of Grand Haven High School