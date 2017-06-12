PAINTER: A positive attitude about growing older

In his column about growing old, Harper went on to quote famous comedian Bob Hope as saying, “I don’t feel 80. In fact, I don’t feel anything until noon. Then it is time for a nap.”

Harper also wrote: “I don’t like getting older. I don’t hear as well, and I feel vulnerable to stumbling or falling.”

Those of us who have reached 70 and older can relate to what Hope said and laugh about growing old. But we also know there is some truth to what Harper wrote. Growing old isn’t always fun.

A friend and I were talking recently about the pitfalls of growing older. We both agreed that growing old has its ups and downs.

We shared stories of our physical struggles and dealing with other health issues.

My friend was a star football player in high school who was fearless, and never gave it a thought about putting his body in harms’ way. Now that he is in his 70s, my friend enjoys playing pickleball, a less strenuous sport popular among older people.

But he apparently hasn’t lost his competitive drive. He injured his back during one match. When he commiserated to his doctor about the difficulty of dealing with injuries, the doctor reminded him he was fortunate to even being able to play pickleball because there are many people his age who are unable to participate in physical activities. He decided that the doctor was right.

I have another friend also in his 70s who is an avid basketball player. In fact, last year, his California team won a gold medal in Senior Olympics competition. My friend also has had two hip replacements, but he still likes to be active.

I’ve had my share of physical ailments, as well. My knees no longer allow me to jog, something that I had enjoyed for many years. My shoulder still bothers me from the time I fell off my bicycle. And I have arthritis in my knees and legs.

Even with my aches and pains, I’m still able to walk our dogs 2-3 miles each day up and down the dunes at North Ottawa and Hoffmaster parks, and I’m still able to workout at the fitness center.

Yes, my friends and I struggle with the downside of growing older. Not only do we have to be more careful with our bodies, we also have to be careful about what we eat, so that our cholesterol and blood sugar levels are under control.

There are 43 million of us who are 65 and older, and that number is expected to grow significantly in the next 20 years.

Like Hunter wrote, my hearing has gotten worse, and I also feel vulnerable to falling. But my friends and I feel fortunate that, even with our physical deficiencies, we still enjoy active lifestyles.

Yes, growing older does have its downside. But there are also many good things about it.

According to an article in Smithsonian.com, we have learned how to deal with social conflicts more effectively. The article said that researchers have determined managing emotions is a skill that takes decades to master. I don’t know if I’ve mastered it, but I am better at it.

Oh yes, we also enjoy getting those senior citizen discounts that can save us money. I proudly give my age when I know I’m getting rewarded with a discount.

In an article for Next Avenue, Burt Astor wrote that there are more upsides than downsides in growing old. He touted Medicare and Social Security as being big benefits for older Americans. I’m in agreement with him on those points.

The article went on to say that, in 2010, Stoney Brook University researchers surveyed hundreds of thousands of Americans and found that people over 50 were happier overall, with anger and stress significantly declining with older people.

I guess we can safely say that life isn’t so bad as you grow older. Just don’t let those aching knees and hips get you down. I’m going to try to stay more positive about growing old.

— By Len Painter, Tribune community columnist and retired Tribune managing editor