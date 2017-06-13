SAVAGE: From to-do list to bucket list, a late-life dilemma

In high school, I had the required spiral-bound notebook, decorated with pictures of The Monkees because I wasn’t nearly cool enough to appreciate the genius of Queen.

As an adult, it was the Day Planner — appointments, addresses and the kids’ shoe sizes in one place. I learned the ABC method, the Important/Urgent method, and the Time Block method.

In my 20s, 30s and 40s, I kept a lot of plates spinning at one time. Also, I never slept. This is why I’m neurotic today, folks.

Having reached the stage of life where very little is Important, Urgent or requiring serious Time Blocks, I have surrendered to a simple lettering system on a basic lined pad. Everything marked with an “A” gets done first, unless I get distracted, which is every five minutes. There is little need for the letters B and C, since I never finish the A items before cocktail hour, which trumps everything.

When only half the page remains unchecked, I start a new sheet of paper. It’s clean, compact and satisfying. Items on my recent lists are both mundane and diverse, comprising tasks as varied as “buy cat litter” to “paint the bathroom” to “mount the wildebeest.” My husband shot it in Africa and it now hangs high in the garage because you know I am not letting that thing in my house.

The List used to be endless. Get a job. Get a promotion. Buy a house. Get married. Start a business. Get married again and buy another house. Raise children and get them off to college. Finally fall in love with the right man. Pack up my life and move across the country.

Then it was get married (number three — I know you’re counting), settle in, redo the landscaping, remodel the house and figure out the Michigan left turn. This has taken two years.

The problem these days is not The List, nor my ability to complete it. My dilemma is that The List, like my spine, is shrinking, and my sense of identity with it. If I don’t have three articles due by 10 a.m., who am I? If I no longer must research the right kayak to buy, or get those retaining walls built, or obsess about the new kitchen design, or decide whether it’s time to add orange to my décor, what’s the point of getting out of bed?

Perhaps this is the stage where one transitions from to-do list to bucket list. In the last few years, I’ve done a fair amount of bucket-listing, but it makes me nervous. If my to-do list is complete, what happens when I reach the end of my bucket list?

Granted, it’s not likely. I’ve trekked solo through the Himalaya in Nepal, dived from a stage into a mosh pit and crowd-surfed before that was a thing (I was thinner then).

I’ve also been permanently banned from both a small town in Idaho and an amusement park in Southern California, so believe me when I say I’ve seen a thing or two.

I’ve seen the joys and heartbreaks that parenting brings, raising three children whom I love more than anything on this earth, miscarrying six more, and making funeral arrangements for the 10th. So, I know how tough I am, and I’m grateful that the universe has decided to give me such happiness as of late.

In more recent times, I’ve sailed down the Mekong River, seen Brian Setzer in concert, parasailed high above crystal waters in the Bahamas, and sat on my husband’s lap on the same piano stool where Meg Ryan yells to Anthony Edwards in “Top Gun.”

At some point, The List ends. Even Lonesome Bob the wildebeest is looking tired and ready to throw in the towel. But I am not. I’d like to think that there are still more surprises and delights in store.

Perhaps the only recourse to losing The List is to keep adding to it, meeting new people, finding new passions. I might learn to cook Indian food, learn fly fishing, or take up the bluegrass bass where I left off 40 years ago.

The problem, of course, is that just when time and money arrive, age takes away ability and drive. Sailing the fjörds in Norway is at the top of my list, but gosh I’ll bet it’s cold. I’ve always dreamed of walking on the Great Wall of China, but it’s over a thousand steps up with my tricky knee. And as for climbing Mount Kilimanjaro — maybe I could just appreciate it from the bottom.

Most of the people I wanted to see in concert have — ahem — died. Plus, I find myself really looking forward to my afternoon nap. I have little to do, yet it takes me all day to do it.

Still, I have yet to eat my way through the mussel stalls in the alleys of Shanghai, attend a Navy ball with my husband in his dress blues or paddle deep into the swamps of Louisiana — all doable with my bad back and pressing nap schedule.

If this is whistling past the graveyard, it’s time to start singing. Loudly.

— By Shari Savage, Tribune community columnist