KOEDYKER: Do you know the importance and meaning of your name?

Then I realized that each bottle had a name on it. So, of course, I looked for my name. I searched and searched and, believe it or not, I could not find a bottle with “John” printed on it. I saw Kathy and Joe and Mary and Tom, but no John.

Disappointed, and still thirsty, I walked away without buying one.

It got me thinking about names. Names are important. Every person has a name, right? How do you get a person’s attention without knowing their name? “Hey, you!” often works, but that phrase certainly lacks the warm, personal touch.

And that’s just it — names are personal. They say something about you. We could go as far to say that they tell your story.

My name, for example, is John because my grandfather’s name was John. My mom loved her dad. The way she told it was that he was so warm, loving and kind, and because he had passed away by the time I was born, my mom wanted to have his memory live on through me.

My middle name is Calvin, making me John Calvin — quite a name for a Reformed pastor! It got a lot of chuckles in seminary, believe me. John Calvin studying at Western Theological Seminary — imagine that!

But the real story behind my middle name being Calvin is not that my parents were devoted Reformed Church members — although they were — it is because my dad’s first name was Calvin. But those of you who know me well realize that, theologically speaking, John Calvin is a good name for me.

When it came to naming our daughter, we went with Mari Jo. Why? Well, naturally, it’s half of Marilyn (my wife) and half of John. My father-in-law actually came up with that one, and we liked it immediately.

Last names are interesting, too. Owing to my Dutch background, I grew up in a community where Dutch names were common. In fact, most of the kids I grew up had names brought over from the old country — names like Van der Molen (from the windmill), De Jong (the young), Koster (custodian), and my own last name, Koedyker (cow keeper by the dike). All these names mean something and tell a bit about where your ancestors came from.

When I did some research on Koedyker, I discovered that there was a small town in North Holland called Koedijk (“ij” in Dutch is written as a “y” in English). My wife and I actually visited Koedijk some years ago, and calling it a town is actually a stretch. But there are a couple of windmills and a canal — and lots of cows grazing in the surrounding area. My great-grandfather actually hailed from a small town near Koedijk called Sint Maartin.

So, names can tell you a lot about a person. Some of us also have nicknames — Bud, Butch, Red — names like that. Most of the time, nicknames are given in an endearing kind of way. Sometimes they are name abbreviations like “J-Lo” (Jennifer Lopez) or “J-Up” (Tiger outfielder Justin Upton). I call my wife “Merv,” short for Marilyn.

Some nicknames are not very nice, however. I recall a boy who, when he was asked what his name was, answered, “Well, my name is Francis, but everyone calls me ‘Stupid.’” Some kids are bullied with names like that or “Nerd” or “Wimp” or “Jerk.” One kid I remember from grade school was called “Sweaty,” because he perspired so much. Names like that hurt.

Sometimes whole ethnic groups are given what is sometimes called “shame names.” Racial putdowns not only show a lack of respect, they are insulting and hurtful. I don’t even want to mention them. We all know what they are.

Names in the Bible all have meanings, too. Names were often given, as they often are today, expressing a parents hope or aspiration for their child. Jesus, for example, was given his name which meant “The Lord is salvation,” because “he would save his people from their sins.” (Matthew 1:21) Simon, one of the disciples, was given a new name by Jesus — Peter (“Rock.”). And what a rock-solid leader he became.

One more thing about names — and that is that God knows our names. God knows every single one of us. “But now thus says the Lord who created you ... ‘Do not be afraid for I have redeemed you; I have called you by name; you are mine.’” (Isaiah 43:1)

God knows our names. And here’s the really important part: He calls your name. God knows you and He wants you for his own. You’ve got to listen very carefully, but believe me, He calls. And when God calls and you respond, it will change you forever.

— By the Rev. John Koedyker, Tribune community columnist