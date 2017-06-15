BEUSCHEL: Culling a better way to live life and deal with its challenges

Michigan is the place to be!

Just as Michigan has made its seasonal changes, so has my schedule. As changes arise in my personal and professional life that impact my schedule, I find it challenging to deal with. I am constantly modifying my plans. I feel I need to grab hold of an IV of inspiration to keep me going.

So, while I was shopping at a dollar store, I was drawn to the book section looking for some inspiration. Hard to believe, I know!

As I surveyed the titles, two seemed just right for inspirational reading: “Rainbow in the Cloud” by Maya Angelou and “Living with Intent” by Mallika Chopra, daughter of Deepak Chopra. When I skimmed these books, I found tidbits of inspirational reading, so I took them home for more reading.

While I was pulling together what I wanted to glean from them for this article, I remembered one of my favorite Garth Brooks songs, “The River.” My granddaughter brought it up for me on my phone and we listened to it together.

As I listened, tears formed and rolled down my cheeks. “Why are you crying Grandma?” she asked. I replied that this song just touches my heart whenever I hear it. Especially the words, “Trying to learn from what’s behind you and never knowing what’s in store makes each day a constant battle just to stay between the shores.” That metaphor of staying between the shores seemed to sum up perfectly what I have been feeling.

The chorus to this song is, “Yes, I will sail my vessel ‘til the river runs dry. I will never reach my destination if I never try.” This is where I want to be; moving forward with positive thoughts toward my destination. Enjoying the trip along the way. So now I look to Maya Angelou and Millaka Chopra for inspiration.

Mallaka Chopra grew up at a time when her dad’s practices of meditation seemed, as she puts it, ” looney,” or far out to others. In today’s world, talking about mindfulness and meditation is fairly common.

As the title of her book reflects, she incorporates the teachings of her father with a more specific formula for living with intent. In the Buddhist tradition, intention is about living each moment with integrity and in keeping with what matters most to you. Many religions draw on this idea. Intent is a way of giving meaning to your actions.

The nice thing about Millaka Chopra’s book is that she gives a step-by-step plan on how to move toward living with intention. The steps in her plan are: Incubate, Notice, Trust, Express, Nurture and Take Action. She derived this plan in order to bring meaning, joy and balance into her life. It is a wholistic approach that includes the mind, body and spirit. I feel that this book can render up tidbits of wisdom that I can process and incorporate into my life.

Maya Angelou’s book, “Rainbow in the Cloud,” was published posthumously and the title came from a Christian spiritual: “When it looked like the sun wouldn’t shine anymore, God put a rainbow in the clouds.”

The book is a compilation of her thoughts on a variety of subjects such as grace, courage, living and self-esteem, to name a few. The best piece of inspiration/advice that I took from it was, “If you can’t change it, change the way you think about it. Don’t complain.” That’s about as straight-forward as you can get.

In the section of Maya Angelou’s book that is titled “Living,” I found a quote that I’m still rolling around in my head: “In the latter years of your life, your happiness and your self-esteem will be determined by the mountains you surmounted, the valleys you climbed out of, and the life and/or career that you forged for yourself.” We all have challenges in our lives and valleys to climb out of. I like her use of the word “forged” because it echoes back to Millaka Chopra’s concept of living with intent, which then leads in her way of thinking to happiness and positive self-esteem.

It’s interesting to explore how these two women express their thoughts about living our lives. This was just what I was looking for: a way to expand my thinking beyond my own situation and see that I am not the only one trying to find the best way to do it.

There is no one guide book on how to live one’s life and deal with its challenges. But by drawing upon the wisdom of others, I can paste together some pretty good pointers so that I have a better chance of rising to the occasion.

— By Janice R. Beuschel, Tribune community columnist