Maybe being a dad of just one kid is manageable. Two kids gets a little tougher. Three kids and suddenly you and your spouse are outnumbered.

Four kids? Let me put it this way — our Google Calendar looks like someone took two months’ worth of events and dumped them into each week.

Three soccer practices a week and two (or three) games each weekend. Then baseball season starts and, if you’re lucky, baseball and soccer are on different nights, so you’re busy every night — but at least you can make it to them all (since obviously you coach every team, right?).

Youth group. Jazz band. Honors choir. Dance class. Conferences. Practice for the musical. Recitals and concerts and performances, oh my!

If you’ve leased your vehicle, you’d better start saving up now to cover for all the excess mileage you rack up running your kids from one end of town to the other.

Sometimes, late at night, when the kids are all sleeping snug in their beds, and I’m trying to keep my eyes open so I can watch the Tigers blow another late-inning lead, I wonder, “Why do we do it,” inevitably followed by, “Is it worth it?”

The first answer is easy.

We do it because we’re the dad. Our kids (assuming they’re under 16) look up to us, maybe even still idolize us if they’re young enough. They want nothing more than to spend time with us.

So we drive to Cadillac for a Sunday afternoon soccer game and pack the fishing poles so we can pull a few smallmouth bass out of the Muskegon River on the way home.

We leave work early and race to John Ball Zoo to chaperone a class trip. And since there’s only one kid there, we don’t mind saying yes when they beg to ride the camel.

We arrive at choir and band concerts an hour early to claim the best seats, and watch with pride as our children shine on the stage. We run them to and from youth group, because we want them to grow up with a strong faith. We stay up until 2 a.m. getting extra work done so we can sneak away the next day and watch their after-school basketball game.

We read the same books time after time after time, because they’re our kids’ favorites. We play dolls and doctor and pet shop. We wow them with our Lego building skills. We try to keep up on NBA2K17, even though we can never remember which button is to pass and which one is to shoot.

We help out with algebra, even though we have no clue what we’re doing. We quiz our kids on spelling words, vocabulary, state capitals, science terms that sound vaguely familiar from a lifetime ago.

Do we spoil them? Sometimes, but not always. There are times when dads have to be the bad guys, to show tough love, to teach life lessons that need to be learned the hard way. Those rough times are just as important as the good times, because they teach us and shape us and strengthen us.

As we get ready to celebrate Father’s Day on Sunday, I strive to find that balance between celebrating with my kids and celebrating with my dad. You see, as we get older, our dads take a back seat to our kids. But remember, many of the things we do for our kids today, our dads did for us when we were little rugrats.

Which brings us back to those two questions.

Why do we do it? Because we’re dads.

Is it worth it? Absolutely.