KALIS: Let there be no job left undone!

Much like a designer who comes in and adds the finishing touches of décor to make a room perfect, my business will come in and finish jobs that have for some reason or another been abandoned before completion. Perhaps people were distracted by a sudden movement out of the corner of their eyes, or maybe they got bored or suddenly thought of something better to do.

Maybe someone yelled “Squirrel!” Who knows? But Finish the “Darn” Job! will come in and do just that.

We will offer a bathroom package that includes putting down the seat and replacing the toilet paper. And I’m not just talking setting a new roll on top of the empty one still left on the dispenser. I mean taking the empty roll off, throwing it away, then replacing it with the new roll — I know, crazy, right?

We will also offer a kitchen package which entails wiping off the sink and countertops after someone does what appears to be a random selection of dishes. We will then clean the remaining “unchosen” dishes and even go the proverbial extra mile, or in this case 2 feet, and put the dishes left in the sink actually into the dish washer.

Next, we’ll put the ingredients away that have been left on the counter from meals made several days prior. Then, we’ll pick up the garbage bag that someone took “out” and take it out for real, all the way to the bin outside, then — hold on to your seats — we’ll put in a new bag and secure it with the lid.

Other mind-boggling services we will provide include:

Picking up shoes left right smack in front of the door and putting them in the empty cubby right next to it.

Gathering discarded items of clothing and putting them in the hamper — or, if you prefer, directly in the laundry room.

Also, we will transfer clean clothes from laundry baskets to dresser drawers — apparently a bizarre concept for some, but hey, it’s all in a day’s work for us.

There will also be a pre-grocery shopping bundle complete with combing your home for empty bottles of shampoo and soap dispensers that no one bothered to mention, as well as empty boxes in your cupboard disguised as food you actually have. (By the way, we will recycle the empty containers, not just leave them where they are, then put the items on your list before you head to the store, not after you get back.)

We will also prepare your refrigerator for incoming food by returning all condiments to their places in the door, where they fit perfectly and do not clutter the main shelves, making it difficult to find anything. A simple system, yet seemingly difficult to grasp. Don’t worry — we’ve got you covered!

While I don’t want to work weekends, I do not mind opening early on Mondays to help you have a smooth departure for work by clearing the obstacles from your driveway left from a weekend of games, yardwork, bike rides and lawn mowing. It’s important to note that these items will not just be tossed back into your garage, but actually returned to designated places and on the shelves from which they came.

If you are wondering about my abilities to perform these skills, I can assure you that I have extensive experience. In fact, I’m not all that sure when I can get this business off the ground or set my business hours, as it depends on how many obstacles I need to remove from my own driveway in order to get to yours.

I have come up with a slogan, however: If you’re not thorough, you’re not done. Finish the “darn” job! Kind of catchy, huh? I can totally see it on a T-shirt, although I would likely find that shirt ironically wadded up on the floor next to the hamper.

At any rate, until I get my business up and running, you’re just going to have to fake appreciation for those that “help” and be happy with partially finished chores. Three-quarters of a job is better than nothing, right? At least that’s what I keep telling myself!

— By Kelly Kalis, Tribune community columnist