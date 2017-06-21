IDEMA: Are you prepared for a stock market crash?

Regular interest rates in 1929 were 5 percent, but margin interest rates were 20 percent. Speculators could borrow tremendous amounts of money with stock as collateral for as little at 10 percent of the loan. Today, the margin requirement is 50 percent. This type of borrowing did not cause any problems as long as the stocks kept on going up.

Hoover warned of the dangers of a stock market collapse to bankers, to members of Congress, to members of his Cabinet, to anyone who would listen to his warnings. The problem was that few heeded his warnings. The battle cry of the bankers and politicians was to buy more stock and borrow more money. The party would never end, they argued.

Hoover finally threw up his arms in despair, and told his own broker to sell all of his stocks and pay off his debts and keep the remainder in cash. Hoover believed that if a crash came, cash could be king and having no debt would be wise. Most Americans were not so prescient as Hoover, and were slaughtered by the market crash in October 1929. Many committed suicide and many more suffered bankruptcy.

Are we in a similar stock market bubble as in 1929? Today, the Dow is 20,891 (I am writing on May 22). The stock of Amazon is $970 per share, with no dividend and a profit-to-earnings ratio of 144 (to find out a stock's earnings, you divide the PE number, here 144, into the price of the stock). A PE ratio of 15 for any stock begins to signal, in most cases, a warning sign that the stock is getting too high for the earnings to sustain the price of that stock.

Tesla Inc., the electric car maker, recently surged ahead of Ford and GM in total value with a market cap of $52 billion. Tesla sold 80,000 cars last year; GM sold 10 million vehicles.

Obviously, investors are making risky speculations with such stocks as Amazon and Tesla.

Consider this: There were 13 billionaires on Forbes magazine's annual list of the 400 richest Americans when it debuted in 1982. Today, every single person on the Forbes 400 is a billionaire. The combined wealth of the world's richest 1 percent would overtake that of the other 99 percent of the world's population by 2016, according to a 2015 study by the anti-poverty group of Oxfam. The study also found that the richest 80 people in the world have collected the same amount of wealth ($1.9 trillion) as the 3.5 billion people in the bottom economic half of the global population.

The typical CEO of an S&P company earned $13.1 million in 2016, or 347 times more than the average American worker, according to a recent analysis by the AFL-CIO. The labor federation says that CEO pay rose nearly 6 percent last year, outpacing wage increases for workers.

Such wealth disparity certainly raises moral issues, but my concern here is what happens if we have a stock market crash since much of this wealth is invested in the market, and is one reason the market has gotten so frothy. The rich park much of their wealth in the market.

What happens to the stock market and employment if some catastrophic event afflicts us? What if we get into a shooting war with North Korea, or even Russia? What if the Trump administration is proven to have worked with the Russians to sway the 2016 election? What if members of the Trump administration and even the president himself are convicted of treason? What if we have a similar economic collapse as 2008?

Those are, at this point, remote scenarios. Here is a crisis that threatens us right now: our $20 trillion national debt.

We now have in the White House another big-spending president, who, like past presidents, has not asked us to sacrifice to pay down this debt. On the contrary, President Trump has proposed a blueprint for huge tax cuts, which mostly favor the rich. His budget plan cuts many programs which help the poor, especially Medicaid, whereas the military budget is dramatically increased. This budget increase funds our endless wars and meets the demands of the military/congressional/industrial complex.

The president is unwilling to touch spending on entitlements, especially Social Security and Medicare, which is a time bomb for our national debt as more and more baby boomers retire and our population continues to get older.

I am a fiscal conservative (and a social liberal). I had hoped that Trump would address our national debt since he did mention it occasionally on the campaign trail, whereas Clinton, to my knowledge, never mentioned the national debt. Addiction to spending seems to be a disease afflicting both political parties.

The interest on the national debt might very well exceed military spending in the not-too-distant future, especially if interest rates continue to rise. If you consider that looming threat, along with what we spend on the military and entitlements, it becomes obvious that there will be very little left for social programs.

What brought down the Roman Empire was debt. The empire had a military presence far beyond its means to sustain it. Rome taxed the rich, but then ran out of rich people to tax. America has military bases in over 130 countries! To sustain such military reach, we are spending much more money than what is coming in from revenues.

So, we continue to borrow money from China, from Japan, from other countries and from our own citizens. And then we print money beyond that. How can this be sustained? Under President Trump, our national debt could very well approach $30 trillion if he serves eight years in office. He is no fiscal conservative.

Let's see if the Republicans in the House, who control the checkbook, will be fiscally responsible. Don't bet on it, however, and don't bet on the stock market either.

— By the Rev. Henry Idema, Tribune community columnist