SLOVER: Mineral springs once part of Tri-Cities tourism lure

There is so much to enjoy, from the beach to the boating and shopping. Grand Haven is a wonderful tourist destination and year-round home for many, and its popularity is by no means a recent development.

Historically, the Tri-Cities is no stranger to tourism and travelers, succeeding as a lumber town and taking advantage of being both a lake port and rail hub. And when a professor out of the University of Michigan had a theory that Saginaw salt deposits extended to this side of the state, left when the last ice age receded, Spring Lake businessmen in the 1870s decided to take advantage of the hypothesis and capitalize on tourism.

With the discovery and eventual popularity of the mineral springs in Spring Lake, people began to flock to the area to “take the waters” and see for themselves if the stories of their curing properties were true. In order to accommodate these travelers, Aloys Bilz, Hunter Savidge, Allen Adsit and Robert Haire organized the Spring Lake Salt Co. and decided to build a hotel and spa.

The Spring Lake House was a magnificent four-story, 74-room hotel with additional adjoining cottages that could accommodate 250 guests. The hotel had a main dining room, parlors for socializing, and bowling and billiards for recreation. The spa was situated adjacent to the hotel, making the mineral water and baths convenient to the patrons.

Not to be surpassed by Spring Lake’s success with the healing waters craze, W.C. Sheldon made plans for a health spa in Grand Haven on the northwest corner of Washington and Third streets. W.C. Sheldon’s Magnetic Mineral Springs was a two-story Victorian structure with showers, sulfur baths, Russian and Turkish massage parlors, and also had a large lawn that included promenades around croquet, archery, lawn bowling and an ornamental fountain.

Dwight Cutler, one of the early lumber barons, as well as an active and prominent member of the community, built the incredible five-story, 150-room Cutler House. It was located on the southwest corner of Washington and Third streets opposite W.C. Sheldon’s Magnetic Mineral Springs. The hotel was quickly recognized as one of the finest in the state; with its hot and cold running water in its rooms, a steam elevator, a ladies’ parlor and reception hall, music hall, barber shop, and several other retail shops.

The Cutler House gained national fame and helped Grand Haven to become known as “The Saratoga of the West.”

Although the mineral springs business is no longer a draw to the area, the Tri-Cities continues to be a historically enriched, unique tourist destination for recreation and relaxation.

To learn more, visit the Tri-Cities Historical Museum at 200 Washington Ave. to see the permanent exhibit on resorts, or check www.tri-citiesmuseum.org for current exhibits and upcoming events.

— By Meredith Slover, curator of collections for the Tri-Cities Historical Museum.