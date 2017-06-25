PAGET: Feel the Bern: Bernie blasts believers

Well, in answer to those questions, I would say it depends on the nation in which that person lives. North Korea, for example, would not knowingly permit anyone devoted to a religious faith system that recognizes the authority of a Supreme Being, to hold any public governmental position. No surprise there. North Korea is one of the most repressive countries in the world.

But what about a man or woman seeking a political appointment with the federal government of the United States? Well, according to Vermont senator and 2016 Democrat presidential candidate hopeful Bernie Sanders, anyone subscribing to evangelical Christianity is not fit to hold any U.S. government position.

On June 7, Sen. Sanders, as part of the Senate Budget Committee hearings, aggressively grilled Mr. Russell Vought, an evangelical Christian and a nominee for the deputy director post for the White House Office of Management and Budget. Vought was being challenged for expressing a fundamental Christian teaching in an op-ed piece he wrote in defense of his alma mater Wheaton College, a prestigious educational institution.

Sanders vehemently opposed Vought’s asserted belief that any individual who rejects Jesus Christ as Lord and Savior “stands condemned.” His reference was directed to Islamic theology specifically but, in application, the statement applies to all religious groups or individuals who do not by faith accept Jesus Christ. Despite the senator’s expressive gesturing and growing frustration, Vought stood by his statement and did not succumb to the senator’s browbeating.

While this event may appear to only affect adherents of the Christian faith (which is bad enough), in reality it impacts every religious institution and those individuals who believe, practice and sincerely live by their religion’s teachings. In affect, Sanders does not believe religious individuals of any stripe are qualified to hold a governmental position or office. Unless, of course, what they believe is in agreement with the public at large, or more specifically, in agreement with Sanders. That’s the religion of humanism or secularism, which stands for just about anything except moral restraints and conservative viewpoints.

Perhaps the most disturbing revelation of Sanders’ tantrum was his dismissal of Article Six of the Constitution of the United States. In their wisdom, the Founding Fathers inserted a most important instruction that protects people of faith seeking public office. The statement reads: “no religious Test shall ever be required as a Qualification to any office or public Trust under the United States (sic).”

Not only did Sanders demonstrate himself to be a religious bigot, but he has also proven by his own line of questioning and rejection of Vought, that he does not uphold and abide by the Constitution, an oath he took when elected to the Senate office.

If Sanders was simply a career politician looking to milk a cushy political office for good pay, excellent benefits and lifetime health care after retirement, that would be one thing. But he was a credible presidential primary candidate for the Democrat Party’s nomination. He garnered a large number of supporters and was early-on a potential threat to Hillary Clinton.

Who knows? Had he been elected president, evangelical Christians, and other people of faith in government positions, may have been fired or forced to resign under Sanders’ administration. There would have been no room in the United States government for men or women who take their faith seriously. Just like North Korea.

The Rev. Ray Paget is pastor of Grand Haven Community Baptist Church.