PAINTER: Going tiny isn’t as clear-cut as advertised

Television shows such as HGTVs’ “Tiny House Hunter” and FYI’s “Tiny House Nation” will have you believe that there is a tiny house craze occurring in the United States, and that “going tiny is the way to go.” Each week, we watch as couples, families and singles give up their traditional homes to “go tiny.”

According to Wikipedia, the average size of a house in the United States is 2,662 square feet. The size of tiny houses ranges from 100-400 square feet, a tremendous drop off in size.

We’re told on the TV programs that more and more buyers want to give up their expansive homes for more compact tiny houses. The reasons vary. Some buyers want to live more economical, while others want a home that could easily be transported, much like a travel trailer. Tiny houses are more affordable, usually selling for under $50,000.

I have to admit that my wife, Marilyn, and I are hooked on watching the shows. We watch in anticipation as to which tiny home a buyer is going to purchase from their choice of three. We chime in with our own thoughts. “Hey, I like the one with all the windows,” I’ll blurt out to Marilyn. And we shake our heads when a family with three children are on the show, telling the host they want to spend more time together as a family in a much smaller house. “Won’t those kids want more privacy when they are older?” I think.

We also noticed that mostly young people are on the shows. I’d like to see more elderly people be showcased.

And we joke about having our own tiny house to share with our dogs.

I can see the upside in tiny house living. They are certainly more affordable and they are quite attractive. And if you watch” Tiny House Nation,” co-host Zack Griffin always comes up with creative ideas to make tiny house living more manageable. If we ever did decide to “go tiny,” I would want him to build our tiny house.

While there are upsides to living in a tiny house, there are also drawbacks.

According to an article in the Los Angeles Times, the tiny house market has been more of a bust than a boom. The Times quoted a developer who has sold just five tiny houses in the past five years. He told the Times that there are too many obstacles that stand in the way.

The Times article said that while the houses are cheap, it is hard to live in them legally. That’s because most communities have strict zoning laws on the number and size of units allowed. Many cities and counties mandate that new single-family homes must be at least 1,000 square feet in size, according to the Times.

Another major problem is financing. The developer told the Times that he has had difficulty in arranging financing for tiny houses.

Tiny houses on wheels pose another problem as they are usually banned from travel trailer locations because of travel trailer restrictions.

But the developer also told the Times that he hasn’t given up on making his business more attractive. One of the ideas he is considering is building tiny houses for homeless college students. He also is looking at selling local hospitals the idea of building small cabins for doctors in need of a break or a nap.

I do see a future for tiny houses. They can be built for the homeless or they can be used as a second home or retirement home.

Marilyn and I haven’t determined our housing needs in the future, but tiny houses do offer some interesting possibilities.

We’ll keep watching the shows. Who knows? We might be featured someday.

— By Len Painter, Tribune community columnist