HUISMAN: The experience of prepping a house for market

The monthly mortgage payments are a constant encouragement to get the house ready to sell as soon as possible. We both work full time (he pretty much works full time and a half), have three kids and live an inconvenient 45 minutes away from this empty house.

When he purchased the house years ago, he did a ton of remodeling, and at the time his daughter was very young. So all the things that were meant to be finished up just never got completed, with family and work being a priority, as they should be.

So here we are, about a decade later, completing the seemingly endless tasks. I must say, we are beginning to see the light at the end of the tunnel. At first it was daunting. We’ve put in long days and hours, and the progress is paying off.

The experience has been eye-opening for me. The extent of my home improvement adventures prior to this only involved replacing a light fixture and figuring out how to use anchors in walls. I’ve also replaced switch plates. Sadly, besides your typical painting and wallpapering back in the day, I think that’s about it.

I never realized the need for so many tools, such as numerous variations of saws, until we embarked on this project. I always figured he just really enjoyed shopping at Home Depot for “man” toys.

Who knew it could take so long to hang an interior door? I sure didn’t. I never thought about what goes into it. In my experience, doors are usually automatically in place, thanks to builders.

But no automatic here. Shim after shim. Cutting down the bottom if needed to fit an awkward door opening area in an older house. Combined with modifying the frame and mounting the surrounding trim to make it look perfect makes for a long experience.

The fact that my husband works with minuscule dimensions for a living does not help. He’s very picky and precise. To a fault.

Perfectionism makes for nice results, but I sometimes question if it’s all really necessary. No one will mind, let alone notice, if something is a millimeter off. But he will take the time to get it just so.

He realizes he has this precision tendency, so at least he’s good-natured when I tease him about it. There’s worse faults to have, that’s for sure.

I fully appreciate his handyman abilities. He measures, draws plans, adeptly uses multitude of power tools, and knows exactly what needs to be done.

He even built an entire new deck from scratch. A neighbor commented on how amazed he was that one day only the posts were up, then another day there was a completely finished deck there.

I’m pretty much just the wiper-downer, carrying-assister and holder-upper when needed for those types of tasks. I did use the nail gun a bit, so at least I can say I actively contributed.

I’m also a painter. An extremely slow, yet mostly accurate painter. I think the fear of messing up is what keeps me at my steady turtle’s pace. Like sports, I don’t seem to be improving with time and experience in this area.

We are now approaching what we hope to be our final weekend of working on the house. The long holiday weekend enjoyed by many with visits to the beach, family time, fireworks and cookouts will not be how ours is spent. We will be busting our behinds to get this house ready while the market is still very much in the seller’s favor.

— By Elizabeth Huisman, Tribune community columnist