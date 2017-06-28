KOEDYKER: A matter of priorities: Putting the ‘big rocks’ in first

“I have a little quiz for you intelligent people,” he said. And with that he brought out a 1-gallon, wide-mouth glass jar and set it on the table in front of him.

He then took out about a dozen fist-size rocks and carefully placed them in the jar. When the jar could hold no more rocks, he asked, “Is the jar full?”

Everyone in the class nodded their heads and said, “Yes.”

“Really?” the speaker replied in a kind of sly voice. He then proceeded to reach under the table and pull out a bucket of gravel. He dumped the gravel in and shook the jar, causing the pieces of gravel to work themselves down into the spaces between the big rocks. Then he smiled and asked, “Is the jar full now?”

By this time, the class was getting the picture, and one of the students answered, “Probably not.”

“Good,” he replied, and again reaching under the table, brought out a bucket of sand. He started dumping the sand into the jar, and it went into all the spaces left between the big rocks and the gravel.

“So now, what do you think? Is it full now?” the professor asked.

“No!” the class shouted in unison.

“Right you are!” responded the professor. And continuing the demonstration, he began pouring water into the jar until it came up to the brim.

“Now it’s full!” said the lecturer. “But,” he continued, “the next question is — ‘What is the point of all this?’”

One eager student raised his hand and answered, “The point is, no matter how full your schedule is, if you really try hard, you can always work one more thing into it.”

“Nice try,” said the professor, “but that’s not it.

“No,” he continued. “What we have here is a life lesson no one should ever forget — namely, ‘If you don’t put the big rocks in first, you’ll never get them in at all!’”

Of course, this story is all about priorities. The word “priority” comes from the same Latin root as “primary.” It means “first.” The “big rocks” are the priorities of our lives.

We all have priorities, but the thing about life in our fast-paced, 21st-century world is that often we let our circumstances dictate our priorities. What I am driving at is that we often do not take the time to reflect on what are the most important things in our lives. Instead, we find ourselves reacting to the situations we are confronted with.

So, what are the “big rocks” in your life? What are the things that are really important to you? I would like to suggest that you give it some thought.

I remember a seminar that I attended several years ago where the speaker was talking about the importance of setting goals. One thing that stuck with me was that if you don’t have a target, you will never hit it. Setting priorities is a lot like setting goals — in this case, goals for your life.

Recently, I preached a sermon on Joshua 24:14-15. These verses contain the words of Joshua, the successor to Moses, where he made a similar point about priorities. To summarize, he said, “Choose this day whom you will serve. … But as for me and my house, we will serve the Lord.”

Obviously, Joshua’s No. 1 priority was serving God. His goal was to put God first in his life and in all he did. That is a worthy goal. It’s one that I strive for, too.

I say “strive,” because I don’t always hit that target. It is not a perfect world and I am not a perfect person. Nonetheless, it is important for me to be reminded, even when I fail, that my life does have priorities. Reflection on my priorities can serve the purpose of drawing me back to the path I desire to follow. And with God’s help, I can get back on track.

So again, “What are the “big rocks” in your life?” Faith? Family? Friends? Give it some thought. Peel it down to a short list.

Summer is a great time to reflect on your priorities in life. Set down some priorities and live into them as you go forward. You may be surprised how putting the big rocks in first can help focus your life on the important things, and make your life count for good!

— By the Rev. John C. Koedyker, Tribune community columnist