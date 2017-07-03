O'TOOLE: The unanimous Declaration of the state of Kellymerica

I hold these truths to be self-evident, that I am created equal, that I am endowed by my Creator (God) with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness.

It’s Independence Day, and time to reflect on the meaning of independence.

Dictionary.com says that, as an independent woman, I am “not controlled by others in matters of opinion, conduct, etc., thinking or acting for oneself.”

Readers, you know that’s me. Consider the myriad memorable subjects I’ve covered in my columns: online dating disasters, bed bugs, Galentine’s Day, censorship, rape culture, narcissism, death, Elvis, Tom Cruise, Maya Angelou, Joan Didion, Hemingway, “Psycho,” “Groundhog Day,” and books, books, books — just to name a few. Obviously, I don’t let what others might think determine my material.

Digression: Today’s column appears five years to the day after my Tribune debut, titled “How chocolate killed my camping career,” which happens to be about Fourth of July family camping trips in my childhood. Reading it today, I’m convinced it’s a masterpiece. Clip my columns, people: I’m going to be famous!

Ah, anyway, for five years I’ve written a monthly piece on any subject that lights my fire, my editor leaving my text alone except to polish it. That’s right, the words are all mine. If the column is cretinous, the fault is all mine. Talk about independence!

“There are two good things in life — freedom of thought and freedom of action,” writes W. Somerset Maugham, 20th-century British novelist, playwright and short story writer.

When it comes to freedom of action, says Channing Tatum, 21st-century American actor and former stripper, “I can completely lose myself into just absolutely satisfying things — a really amazing cheeseburger, a pizza, good fries, a beer. I enjoy being comfortable and eating whatever the hell I like. It’s a big thing for me, just having the freedom to be able to do that.”

The “Magic Mike” star and the “Of Human Bondage” author inspired me to make a list of synonyms for freedom and independence. Autonomy, carte blanche, choice, deliverance, opportunity, permission, privilege, release, rest — these are my favorites.

My friend, Sheree, says that freedom is exhilarating. I love that word, too.

In my childhood, freedom was pedaling my bike as fast as I could and then steering down a hill. It was sprawling in a chair and getting lost in a book. Waking up on a Saturday morning, fixing myself a bowl of cereal, and watching “The Lone Ranger” and the “Bozo” show before Mom and Dad woke up. Going to a lake for an afternoon swim. Bonfires in the backyard. Taking a solitary ride on my horse, Sandy. Walking out my door at night to a sky full of stars. Seeing the Northern Lights. Listening to music. Playing music.

Now that I’m an adult, freedom is taking my bra off at the end the day. It’s wearing a lacy, pretty bra under my clothes to a special occasion. It’s eating as many slices of Fricano’s or Mr. Scrib’s pizza as I want. Mint chocolate chip ice cream. Chocolate chip cookie dough ice cream.

It’s sprawling on the couch after a full day of brain-sucking work and watching back-to-back episodes of “The Americans.” Sprawling on the couch after a full day of brain-sucking work and watching a movie. Speaking of movies, freedom is being able to choose from a variety of movies starring Elvis, Cary Grant or Tom Cruise; romantic comedy, drama, action. Watching “Mamma Mia!” or “Rock of Ages” and singing along.

It’s coloring my hair strawberry blonde. It’s wearing an Elvis T-shirt. Camouflage pants. A brightly-colored dress. My Keds sneakers. My boots. High heels. Flip-flops. One bottle of expensive perfume.

It’s meeting a friend after work and driving to Ludington to hear a favorite author read his latest novel, the conversation never stopping. Walking into a Michigan lake feeling cool, wet sand between my toes and waves lapping my ankles.

Freedom is still getting lost in a good book for hours at a time.

What makes you feel free?

Whatever it is, I hope you are doing it this Independence Day.

Let freedom ring.

— By Kelly O’Toole, Tribune community columnist