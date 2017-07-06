BERRY: The right to grow old disgracefully

When I first met Arlene Strefling, she was a vibrant woman in her mid-70s, still playing tennis and golf on a regular basis. In the ensuing years, she has become prone to falling, and her memory has become suspect.

Today, Amy's grandma gets around with a walker and a golf cart, but she remains socially active in the assisted living care facility where she lives. Arlene can sustain conversations for long periods, although she occasionally repeats herself.

At the tail-end of the party, boxes of old photographs surfaced, and Amy, her mother, her aunts, uncles and cousins got together to shuffle through the old pictures. The black-and-white photos were of Amy's grandma as a child and teen. As the pictures gained color, we were able to see Arlene as a young woman with a burgeoning family, and finally a mid-life empty-nester with wise eyes and golden hair. In the span of an hour, we reconstructed Arlene Strefling's life.

I scanned the room at Amy's aunts, uncles and cousins. When I first encountered this group, they were carefree teens, unwed young adults, newlywed couples and mid-lifers anticipating a crisis. Now they are frazzled parents chasing toddlers, worried adults raising teenagers, and content seniors contemplating retirement.

They look different, too. The effects of genetics, stress, sunlight and gravity are taking liberties with their appearances. At that moment, I made a groundbreaking discovery: Everyone in the Northern Hemisphere is aging. Including myself.

I was once quite svelte, but after years of cheeseburgers and beer, I am now paunchy. The hair on my temples and man-boobs is turning white, and the veins on my legs are popping up like underground trenches. I have tiny wrinkles in the corners of my eyes.

Who am I kidding? I have deep caverns all over my face.

I am aging. I can't help it, I can't stop it, so I might just as well get used to it. The only consolation I have is the fact that everyone else is aging, too: All the kids I went to high school with are now my age, all of their parents are my parents’ age, and all of their grandparents are probably dead like mine.

Honestly, death is the only true way of stopping the aging process. Consider Buddy Holly, James Dean, Elvis and Marilyn. They haven't aged in years. Why? Because they're dead.

Death isn't a viable option at this point in my life, so I guess I'll just continue aging.

Certainly there are ways to stave off the aging process. If you have enough discretionary capital, plastic surgery and Botox are options. Estrogen pills and testosterone supplements are sexy choices, as well. Possibly the best way to postpone the aging process is through diet and exercise. At least that's what my young, healthy, energetic 28-year-old daughter Hillary always tells me.

"You need to try a plant-based diet, Dad," she says.

"But I like cheeseburgers too much."

"You need to get more exercise."

"Exercise makes my back hurt and my knees ache. I watch sports on TV, isn't that enough?"

"You shouldn't drink so much beer."

"Hops is a plant, right?"

"You shouldn't smoke cigars."

"Cigars are plant-based. And they don't add calories."

I've decided I'm going to age disgracefully like the majority of the population.

Now that I'm over 50, there are two things that I'm extremely proud of: I haven't lost my hair and I still have all my teeth.

I can't take any credit for my strong hair follicles; that distinction belongs to the DNA I received from my mother's father. If grandpa were alive today, I'd thank him for my full head of hair.

However, I do practice good dental hygiene. In spite of the fact that I brush and floss regularly, several of my teeth are gold. With that said, the bases attached to my jawbones on which my gold crowns rest are all mine.

Someday, if I live long enough, I'll be 90 years old, like Amy's grandma. I'll have a full head of hair, possibly my own teeth, and I'll probably need a walker and a golf cart to get around in the assisted living care facility. If I'm socially active in my retirement community, I just hope I don't repeat myself all the time. I just hope I don't repeat myself all the time.

— By Grant Berry, Tribune community columnist