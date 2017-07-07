DAVIDSON: Reflecting on patriotism and the accountability of our leaders

The men who affixed their mark on the Declaration of Independence were not simply documenting their desire for self-rule, they were openly stating that the system under which their lives were being ruled was unjust, and they intended to seek that elusive justice. Through the lens of American history, we view these men as the ultimate patriots for starting our descent along this path, but we sometimes lose sight of our essential role in assuring that their sacrifices were not in vain.

Patriotism has evolved for me from my earliest memories to where I stand today. As a child, I remember going to Fourth of July parades and waving a flag while watching the procession of marching bands, firetrucks and local leaders. In those times, to be a patriot was to dutifully stand at attention while the proceedings unfolded, all the while waving my American flag.

Ours was a Reagan household, so when he declared, “America is a shining city upon a hill,” I believed that was true no matter what. I was taught that we support our leaders as they are the representatives of our nation to the world.

As I mature, I understand better what President Theodore Roosevelt meant when he said, “Patriotism means to stand by the country. It does not mean to stand by the president or any other public official, save exactly to the degree in which he himself stands by the country.”

It seems that as our leaders take us further from the ideals of the “city upon a hill,” a true patriot questions, challenges and even protests against the very officials who were elected to pursue the ideal penned by Thomas Jefferson so many years ago: “We hold these Truths to be self-evident, that all Men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty, and the Pursuit of Happiness.”

In these times, it is incumbent upon each citizen to look inward and decide if those officials from local leaders to the president are living up to such standards. It is indeed the most patriotic act in which one can engage to question one’s democratically elected representatives. I liken this to the act of love of a parent for their child when they are not living up to their expectations.

I have three wonderful children. They are the smartest, most attractive and funniest kids I know. Even if that isn’t true, it is true to me. In my life, I hold my relationship with my wife above all else, and my kids are the embodiment of the love between my wife and me for over a quarter-century. It is this esteem with which I hold my children that informs my expectations of them. With schoolwork, athletics, artistic endeavors and their engagement with the world at large, I expect a lot of my kids. They are fully aware of these expectations.

And just as I, as a human soul, occasionally disappoint those depending on me, my kids are not perfect. Perfection should never be our expectation of our kids or of our leaders. It is effort and intent that must be the yardsticks of success. My kids know that if they put forth their best effort and come up short, I will stand with them proudly and trumpet their achievements. However, if they cut corners and take the easy way out, then fail or succeed, their mother and I will express our disappointment and there will be consequences.

In the same way, we should expect that our government is holding the principles set forth by Jefferson and the Founding Fathers as their guiding light when making decisions on our behalf. When their actions stray from the ideal of life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness, they should be held to account. It is essential that, as American citizens and true patriots, we hold our elected officials to the highest standards of intent. They will not always agree with our idea of the best way forward, nor will they always be successful, but in the effort they should always have a clear vision of how their actions work to better the lives of the people they serve.

In these times, too many officials on both sides of the political divide lose sight of the lives for which they are responsible. There is no point in being elected to office if the interests of the people you serve are not at the forefront of every legislative action.

So, I hope that as we waved our flags, ate our burgers and cheered the fireworks, we did not lose sight of the essential role we play in the making of that, in the words of Thomas Jefferson, “more perfect union.” Our vigilance and persistence in holding our government accountable for its actions is the most essential form of patriotism.

— By Rob Davidson, Tribune community columnist