PAINTER: Supermarkets aren’t going the way of the dinosaur

I do take my responsibility as grocery shopper seriously. I have come a long way since taking over this responsibility. At first, I was more intent on stocking up on grocery items that were on sale, such as “buy one item, get one free” deals.

But the problem was, I was coming home with lots of products that we didn’t necessarily need. My daughter, Kara, reminded me that I needed to pay more attention to buying nutritional foods.

After my annual physical one year ago, I found out just how right Kara was about my shopping habits. My tests showed I had elevated cholesterol and elevated blood sugar levels. I needed to change my eating habits.

Last month, I had my annual physical again — and this time, my cholesterol and blood sugar levels were in the normal range.

Although I still have a long way to go in being a smart shopper, I am making progress. I am also a shopper who is not very organized. I don’t take a grocery list with me — I just decide spontaneously on meals for the week. That system, however, also has its flaws as I sometimes forget all the ingredients or sides that go with main dishes.

Still, going to the grocery store each week is something that I have come to enjoy. I love walking the aisles and greeting people I know.

So, I was intrigued when I heard a TV commentator say that grocery stores will soon be extinct — a relic of the past. He was referring to Amazon’s acquisition of Whole Foods Market, and the company’s plan to expand its online grocery business; There are also a number of online companies specializing in home delivery of groceries.

Is this the future of grocery shopping? Some think it is. According to an online article in TrendinTech, Amazon’s technology could make grocery stores obsolete.

Kylie Ackers, co-founder of Food Rush, agrees with that assessment. She quoted James Roy Poulter, CEO of Pronto, an online food delivery service, as saying that grocery stores are on their way out. “I don’t think this is something that will happen overnight, but I do believe in 10 years or so, grocery stores will be obsolete,” he told Ackers.

Poulter believes that because so many people are using smartphones, they will be more inclined to do their grocery shopping online. He also said technology is changing so rapidly that online markets will be able to offer prices comparable to those of major grocery stores.

The changing technology isn’t lost on such supermarket giants as Meijer. The company now offers a service in which you can have groceries delivered to your door.

For me, grocery shopping has come full circle. I remember when I was a child we had dairy products, bakery products and other products delivered to our home. But, as grocery stores expanded, the delivery business for the most part became obsolete

So, that begs the question: How many of us will give up our trips to the grocery stores for the convenience of online deliveries?

II don’t believe that grocery stores are going the way of the dinosaur. I’m just now learning how to be a smart shopper. Besides, I like to see what I am buying, especially when it comes to meat. And l like nothing better than stopping to chat with people and to hunt for bargains — just as long as they are healthy food items.

I think I’ll stick to taking that weekly trip to the grocery store. I’m also confident that supermarkets will adapt to the changing technology just as I have adapted to being the chief grocery buyer for our household.

— By Len Painter, Tribune community columnist