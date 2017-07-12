KOEDYKER: Trusting an all-powerful but caring God during a terrifying storm

At first, we didn’t know what was happening. It was 3 a.m. and very, very dark — except for the lightning flashing all around. I never had experienced wind like that before. It was loud and fierce and shook the whole house. I truly felt that the house was going down.

The whole thing was complicated for my wife, Marilyn, and me because we had our two grandsons, Nathan and Matthew, ages 11 and 9, staying overnight at our house. When we realized that something very terrible was happening, we jumped out of bed and got the kids out of their room. Obviously, they were frightened and were huddled together, holding on to each other for dear life.

That was just after something shook the whole place. We found out later that it was a very large tree slamming into the side of the house exactly where the boys were sleeping. It caused extensive damage on the side and roof of the house, but the boys were spared.

As the storm wound down, we smelled something. “It’s gas!” said Marilyn. “We’ve got to get out of here.”

So we did, seeking shelter at the home of our neighbors, but not before calling 911.

Michigan Gas Utilities came quickly and stopped the gas leak. For them, and so many others, we were extremely grateful.

It was not until daylight that we realized the magnitude of the devastation. Our yard and the yard of our neighbors were completely covered with uprooted trees. It was truly unbelievable.

I must admit that I was completely overwhelmed by this whole experience. For a while, I just sat still and said nothing. Marilyn thought there was something wrong with me. I think I was in shock. I didn’t know what to say or do.

How do you respond to something like this — so loud and fierce and unexpected? Let me share just a few thoughts.

First of all, I am so thankful that my precious grandsons’ lives were protected. In fact, we were all protected. It could have been a much different story.

Also, of all the trees that came down — and there were many — only two struck the house. And although they caused some damage, it could have been so much worse. Most of the trees landed at an angle that skirted right by the side of our house.

I do not think that was a chance happening. I thank the Lord for sparing our lives. Someone once said to me, “People are more important than things.” True! Because houses can be repaired and fallen trees can be cleaned up, but people can’t be replaced.

Another insight I gained was how supportive friends and neighbors are at times like this. Burkshire Drive is truly a neighborly community, a caring community — neighbors became more like an extended family, checking in on each other, lending a hand, and sharing hugs in the middle of the street. Things like this draw people together and deepen the bonds of affection for one another.

Then there were so many friends who invited us for meals, offered us their warm showers, and shared well wishes, thoughts and prayers. Despite the sadness and upheaval this storm caused in our lives, it is such a blessing to know that people care. And if people care, God cares even more.

None of us can understand things like this completely. Unfortunately, there was a casualty involved in this storm and our hearts go out to that family. Yet, when we turn to the Scriptures, they point us to a God who is all powerful and in control of all things, but who also loves and cares. God’s ways are beyond us. “As the heavens are higher than the earth, so are my ways higher than your ways.” (Isaiah 55:9)

I remember one of my professors in seminary saying something to the effect that “faith seeks understanding.” That is true. And God has revealed enough of His will and His ways for us to know of His grace and love for us, and how we can be saved from our sins and the evils of this world.

However, not everything has been explained to us. Tragedies just are, and always have been. What we are left with is faith. And we need faith to see beyond the tragedies of life. If we understood everything, we wouldn’t need faith. But obviously we do, in order to go forward in life.

Some would say, “You just have to fight through it.” “Hang in there.” “Things will get better.” But, this is not enough, not for me anyway. I prefer to follow the words of Proverbs 3:5-6, which says, “Trust in the Lord with all your heart and lean not on your own understanding. In all your ways acknowledge Him, and He will direct your paths.”

Indeed, it is comforting to know that God watches over us in such a way that not a hair can fall from our heads without the will of our Father in heaven.

— By the Rev. John C. Koedyker, Tribune community columnist