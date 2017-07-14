POLSTON: The hay is in the barn

Growing up racing horses, it was a common phrase when stacking hay in the barn to make sure it didn't get wet. Farmers would use this idiom after a day of hard work when it was time to rest.

It also signifies that something is complete, and finished with satisfaction. This definition properly describes my feelings as I leave Grand Haven Area Public Schools to be the superintendent at Godfrey-Lee Public Schools.

Idioms have been a part of my vernacular for longer than I can remember. My dad would use them, and I always thought they were catchy and added meaning or context to the point someone was trying to make.

My idiom vocabulary also grew while working with Melinda Brink at GHAPS Instructional Services Office. Melinda is a friend, mentor, and one of the most genuine people I have ever met. She was also a master of idioms!

As my final community column as a member of GHAPS, I would like to honor what I have learned from Melinda and others, while also giving thanks for the tremendous opportunity Grand Haven has given me.

I've always appreciated that GHAPS had its’ ducks in a row. There is no substitute for preparation, and we have been diligent with reflection and planning. It would be foolish if you didn't measure twice and cut once. This has been the recipe for separating the cream from the cream, and that is exactly what the community expects, and rightfully so.

The Grand Haven community is so supportive of our schools. I hope that is never taken lightly or for granted. They often put their money where their mouth is at the voting booth, and may be penny wise, but never pound foolish. The investments in infrastructure and technology both in our schools and community demonstrate that our community gets the big picture. I am thankful for the trust the community has put in our hands to prepare students for the challenges and opportunities that await them in the future.

Our community values that our students are prepared for the future, while also being rooted in tradition. We certainly don't want to throw the baby out with the bathwater when considering change, but keeping an eye on the future is a key responsibility. The achievements of our current students and alumni speak volumes about the education our students receive at GHAPS.

There are many who identify problems in education, but far fewer that claim to have solutions. It is easier to say it's raining than to build the ark. My hope is that we can also see all that is right with education.

I am very proud to have worked alongside some of the finest educators one could hope to meet. The staff at GHAPS cares deeply about children and providing opportunities for them to experience success.

While working at GHAPS, I have given my all. A rolling stone certainly gathers no moss, and I have tried to keep growing and changing in an effort to continuously improve myself personally and professionally. I know I have made mistakes along the way, but my intent has always been to make a difference with our children.

It is bittersweet to leave a school district that has given me so much. I am thankful that we will still reside in Grand Haven as I transition roles this month. I am a better person and professional because of my time here. Thank you for the trust you have given me, and the endless support. Please know it has been appreciated.

I don't like goodbyes, so let's just say: “See you soon.”

— Kevin Polston has been principal of Lakeshore Middle School in Grand Haven.