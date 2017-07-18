KALIS: Learning to drive, and to let go

I, on the other hand, had never driven anything at all — ever.

Day two, we were on the highway already. My instructor told me to switch lanes and I replied, shocked, “Without slowing down?” I was petrified.

Later, he told me it was OK to turn on red, so I did. He neglected to mention that you had to stop first, which I didn’t.

Just a handful of days later, I was given my license — even teenage me thought it was crazy!

Today’s driver’s training program is much more thorough, and for a parent — once you get over the sticker shock of the cost — it’s much more comforting to know how much now goes into teaching your kid how to drive. A multi-step program, with mandatory practice, all culminating in a test — that’s a long way from when I was young.

Not only does it allow for your child to get comfortable and confident with driving, but it also helps parents feel more confident with their kids’ driving, too! Sure, we’ll still worry, but I’m going to guess a little less than the days of, “well, you sort of did all right — ah, what the heck, here’s your license!”

Plus, if you think about it, that slightly reduced concern frees you up to worry about other things — like, for instance, how much the added insurance is going to cost.

Anyway, the reason all this has come to mind is that tomorrow I will be sitting in the back seat of a car that my son will be driving to complete his driver’s training test. I will try not to push an imaginary brake with my foot, nor clutch the door in a panicked state. Instead, I will take a deep breath and stay calm, knowing in my heart he is ready. I was there, after all, when he logged every one of his practice hours, when he went from hard stops to gradual transitions of speed, when his turning too fast changed to smooth and easy.

It’s time all right, but my how time does fly. It seems like just yesterday my son took his first steps, and now he will soon take the final step in his quest for a license. Before long, he will be arguing with his sister over who gets the keys, he will be going on dates, and driving himself to hockey practice in a snowstorm — wait a minute, how much was that cancellation fee again? Do I really have to go through with this?

I guess no matter how much the driver’s training program has improved, for parents the process is still hard. Not just because we can’t help but worry about them driving no matter how prepared they seem, but also because we know that, in a car, they’re pulling away from and leaving behind their childhood that much faster.

I’d rather look forward than look back, though. So, tomorrow, instead of thinking about the blonde little boy pedaling his Big Wheel as fast as he can, I’ll be looking straight ahead at the blonde young man sitting behind the wheel and all that lies before him (although quietly hoping he’ll slow down just a bit).

— By Kelly Kalis, Tribune community columnist