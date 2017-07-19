IDEMA: Should politics be preached from the pulpit?

My view is that preachers should in a sermon relate the biblical lessons for a given Sunday to the moral issues of the current times. Politics literally means the business of the city — which, of course, includes a whole array of pressing moral concerns.

However, I am not in favor of clergy endorsing specific political candidates from the pulpit. More on that later.

When I was in active ministry, I opposed the Iraq War before it began and made that clear from the pulpit. I knew the history of the region and argued that such a war would destabilize the whole religion and slaughter hundreds of thousands of both civilians and soldiers. I also pointed out that Iraq had nothing to do with 9/11, so why were we attacking Iraq instead of Saudi Arabia? I would not have supported that either, but 17 out of the 19 terrorists on 9/11 were Saudis. So why did we go into Iraq? Oil? Much remains a mystery about this misadventure.

I also had classes and forums on the Middle East to provide some historical context and give people an opportunity to vent their own views. In those classes, I was critical of President Bush, Dick Cheney, Donald Rumsfeld, etc., but only mentioned their names in my classes — never from the pulpit. A preacher must in sermons shed light on the moral issues facing our country, but, in my view, he or she must leave personalities out of it. Moral issues are divisive enough without attaching names to them.

That is why I do not believe clergy should endorse or trash candidates running for president or any other office. Too divisive. I thought it was a horrible display of prejudice when some Roman Catholic bishops and clergy refused to give Holy Communion to John Kerry because of his stance on abortion. I also thought it was wrong when Evangelical clergy supported President Bush from the pulpit without addressing the morality of the Iraq War. I repeat: Raise up the moral issues debated in a political campaign, and leave the attacks or support of specific candidates to television ads!

Clergy live off the generosity of their parishioners. Some might say clergy are parasites. So they must be sensitive to all sides of any moral issue. Clergy must take moral stands, but they should do this with sensitivity and empathy and compassion for everyone sitting in the pews. That is a fine line. Thus, many clergy are afraid to take a stance on anything because of their fears of alienating members of their congregations. Of course, clergy have an even deeper fear of less money coming into the collection plates if they stick their necks out on moral issues.

If clergy are going to be true to the teachings of Jesus, they must side with the poor. So, I wonder how clergy today are dealing with the health care crisis from the pulpit. The GOP plan includes huge tax cuts for the wealthiest among us and takes about the same amount as these cuts — around $780 billion — out of Medicaid, which helps the poor, especially the rural poor who supported the president in his election victory.

Is that moral?

Hardly. And in my view, any preacher who does not address the health care crisis from the pulpit is a coward. If he or she favors giving the rich huge tax breaks, then have the courage to say that. But if she or she considers it immoral to take money away from helping the poor in order to fatten the bank accounts of the rich, then have the courage to make that argument in a sermon.

The CBO report said that insurance premiums paid by the middle class would dramatically rise under the GOP plan because many will lose the current subsidies. For some people, their premiums would rise to $18,000 from $6,000. Moreover, the elderly in nursing homes would be in danger of losing Medicaid help.

In my ministry, I saw people with savings of close to a million dollars enter a nursing home, and after years of staying there they went through all their money and ended up on Medicaid. Most people do not realize that nursing home care is not covered by Medicare. So you must pay for such care, which can run to at least $8,000 a month. Once you go through all your savings, Medicaid kicks in. The GOP plan kicks that safety net out from under many Americans.

I can guarantee you that if a preacher talks about that scenario from the pulpit, ears will perk up because most of our congregations are filled with the elderly.

We are in midst of an opioid crisis. More than 52,000 Americans died of a drug overdose in 2015. About 73 percent of all overdose deaths were from prescription opioids and heroin, up from 57 percent in 2010. If your preacher has not addressed this moral issue from the pulpit, then there is something wrong — maybe lack of courage or lack of public awareness.

Adjusted for inflation, the average American construction worker makes $5 an hour less today than in 1972. Income inequality is a pressing moral issue in our current political debate. U.S. workers in general have paid a horrible price for cheap labor abroad, and closed factories dot many of our cities. That is another moral issue that should be addressed in the life of the church. I am sure that every congregation in our community has been affected by the loss of jobs and industries, and people are looking for hope and understanding of their desperation.

It seems to me that we are in midst of class warfare. The people at the top are doing extremely well, but things are not so great for the rest of Americans. How can the church avoid addressing this moral issue?

Many preachers simply do not dare correlate Jesus' teachings about the poor, about the evils of money, about adultery and sexual exploitation, for example, to the plight of our culture. Maybe this is why many denominations are dwindling and why young people are bored with church. They see that it has no relevance to their lives.

— By the Rev. Henry Idema, Tribune community columnist