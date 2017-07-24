PAINTER: Michigan drivers are polite, for the most part

At least that is according to a national organization’s survey. Kars4Kids, a multinational car donation organization, recently surveyed driving habits of motorists in all 50 states.

Michigan is ranked 15th overall in courtesy, the highest-ranked state from the Midwest.

Kars4Kids officials surveyed 50 licensed drivers in each state from March to April of this year as part of its annual drive to promote better driving habits. Participants were asked to answer a series of questions related to driving. For example: “When a car is trying to pass you on the left, do you:”

(a) maintain your speed

(b) increase your speed

Michigan was given a B+ grade overall. We came out higher in the survey than Ohio, which was ranked 35th; and Wisconsin, which ranked 46th in the country.

“The survey read: “Michigan drivers respond poorly to being tailgated but have no fear. They are the politest when it comes to backed-up exit lanes and speedy drivers trying to pass on the left,” according to the survey.

According to Eric Lawrence of the Detroit Free Press, drivers were asked 10 questions ranging from using signals, merging, parking etiquette and tailgating.

Lawrence also wrote that the survey found women more courteous than men, older drivers more courteous than younger drivers and Westerners more courteous than drivers in other parts of the state.

Idaho, New Mexico, Oregon, Montana and Alaska were ranked as the top five courteous states; while New York, South Carolina, Arkansas, Louisiana and Wisconsin made up the bottom five.

Had I been asked to take the survey, I, too, would give our state pretty good marks on courteous driving. Yes, there are a few drivers who aren’t courteous to other drivers. But overall, I agree with the survey. There are a lot of states that have less courteous drivers.

I was, however, surprised that Michigan was ranked No. 1 for use of turn signals. While most drivers are fairly good at signaling turns, there are too many who don’t signal properly, even though Michigan has a law requiring their use.

A report verifies the fact that many drivers fail to properly signal. According to a Fox Business news report, a Society of Automotive Engineers survey revealed that nearly half of all drivers either don’t signal to change lanes or to turn their signals off when they do. One driver in four failed to use a signal to make a turn, according to the SAE report. SAE says turn signal neglect causes two million crashes each year.

The fact is that all states have laws requiring the use of directional signals to indicate their intention to turn, change lanes or pass a vehicle. But I doubt if too many drivers are being ticketed for failing to use their directional signals.

I’ve often wondered why motorists fail to use their turn signals. One news organization lists seven reasons why drivers don’t use their signal device. According to the Huffington Post website, reasons for not using turn signals include: (1) their turn signal is broken, (2) they forgot to turn off their signal, (3) they are too lazy, (4) they want to cut you off, (5) they think turn signals are optional, (6) they don’t have enough time, and (7) they forget to turn on their signal. I believe it is the latter that is more common.

Michigan drivers, for the most part, are polite. I’ve lived in two other states: Arizona and Texas. The Kids4Kars survey listed Arizona at 13 and Texas at 14, but I don’t remember drivers in those states being any different from drivers in Michigan.

The survey is a good reminder that we should be courteous as possible on the road, and to use our signaling devices when turning, changing lanes or passing another vehicle. Maybe we can overtake those Western states.

— By Len Painter, Tribune community columnist