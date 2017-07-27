HAGER: Trump is not permission for society to descend into hate

I picture us and see such a huge piece of earth, filled with rivers and lakes and plains and mountains, and it seems as though all of us are sleeping, dozing through this presidency. Or maybe we just don’t know where to begin when we #resist on social media, how to take that resistance out, and to live it and be it.

Maybe we just hope that in another three years viable candidates will run and the world will go back to normal.

But the consequences of what the current administration is doing will ripple outward for many years. In those ripples will be good people who were torn from their families as their American-born children were placed in foster care and they were deported. In those ripples will be jobs that were never found, economic stability promised that was never recovered, people who have died because they didn’t have access to the life-saving health care they needed.

There will be more suicides of LGBTQ youth as their government sides with people who would say there is something wrong with them, that love is not love when it looks like theirs. More children who will die because their parents seek refuge from a country on a list the U.S. has, because they are Muslim and brown-skinned. The human misery that could have been eased is something that will never be changed, damage that can never be recovered.

Over the Fourth of July weekend, our little village felt tense, waiting and on edge. Two men on the bike path near our home were shouting racial epithets, there were chaotic brawls on the beach with not enough officers to contain them. I think much of this comes from the implied permission given by our current administration to speak untruths and to say awful things about people.

Think about if our elementary school principals took to calling students stupid, or mean, or fat; if they decided they could mock our daughters because they might be having their periods. Think about how that would trickle down to the kids and their perception of how they could behave, of what they could say or get away with. Think of writing on social media that someone you work with is an idiot, incompetent, and the firestorm (no pun intended) that would follow.

Human beings, adults, just don’t speak the way our current president speaks, we don’t insult folks publicly on social media (well, I guess we do, but only when we can hide behind an avatar or alias). To speak that way goes against not just being politically correct, but being decent. All I really hoped for from this president was decency.

I was so shocked to hear the word those men on the bike path were shouting, and it’s because we don’t use that word anymore to talk about our black brothers and sisters. We have learned the disrespect and the hurt and the irreparable harm we can do with only words, and so we choose more wisely now. That is not politically correct — it is being decent.

Trump’s approval ratings are less than 40 percent now, the man who claims to have won by a landslide seems to be barely tolerated by other world leaders and somehow feels it’s perfectly acceptable to comment on the physique of another man’s wife; on the world stage no less.

And here we are, called to speak up all the time, to put ourselves on the line. Here we are called to practice peace and love and tolerance when all we hear about are ridiculous tweets and building walls that keep people out. There is a social media group called Grand Haven Informed, and many of the people are speaking up, many of them are helping out every chance they get. Did your kid lose a shoe on the boardwalk? Here are three ladies who want to buy a new pair. In an accident recently? Here are folks posting “thank you” to strangers who stopped their cars, put their lives on hold to be decent to one another, to care for one another.

I wonder if my message gets clouded behind right and left, liberal and conservative labels. I wonder if you think I am asking more than stopping to help at the scene of an accident, offering to replace a pair of toddler-size sandals, sharing a photo of a couple of dogs running loose who are now being held safe.

I really am not. This isn’t about right and left, liberal or conservative, it’s about being decent.

Trump’s behavior is not our behavior, we don’t treat people the way that he does, and we have to live that every day. He is not permission for our society to descend into hate speech and bullying.

When I say we belong to each other, this is what I mean. We offer a hand, we offer a meal, offer advice and counsel. It doesn’t matter who is in charge, doesn’t matter the example being set, what matters is that we are decent. You give me hope, Grand Haven, every day you give me hope.

— By Alicia Hager, Tribune community columnist