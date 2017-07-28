VERHULST: Many volunteers had a part in the conservation of Dewey Hill

The tall sand dune that is covered in beach grass and trees is beautiful today — but in the past, it was quite a nuisance.

When the federal government first surveyed the Grand Haven area in 1844, the sand dune that would come to be known as Dewey Hill was listed as being an impressive 217 feet tall. At the time, Dewey Hill had little-to-no vegetation and, as a result, the winds off Lake Michigan reduced the height of the dune to 180 feet in 1923 and eventually down to 122 feet in the 1930s. During those years, all the sand that was once on top of the dune was blown down the hill and into the Grand River.

In the late 1800s, the north bank of the Grand River was home to several structures located at the base of Dewey Hill that constantly had to battle the sand that was trying to bury the buildings. When sand reached into the Grand River, it made it extremely difficult for larger ships such as the lumber schooners and lake ferries to access Grand Haven’s port. At the time, Grand Haven’s port was a crucial piece of infrastructure with nearly all commerce using the port in some way.

In order to maintain the shipping channel, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers dredged the Grand River nearly every year. Something had to be done to stabilize Dewey Hill.

In 1938, as part of the New Deal, a Civilian Conservation Corps (CCC) camp was established in Mulligan’s Hollow to aid the West Ottawa Conservation District in its efforts to stop erosion of Ottawa County’s dunes. The West Ottawa Conservation District and the CCC had started a program of planting dune grass and tree seedlings to stop the blowing sands that were causing trouble to area businesses and farms. Seeing the effectiveness of the CCC’s work in Ottawa County, City of Grand Haven officials organized a “planting bee” for residents to plant native trees and beach grass on Dewey Hill to slow its movement.

On April 19, 1941, a parade of more than 800 citizens marched down Washington Avenue, led by Miss Grand Haven, Doris Welling, ready to do their part in stabilizing Dewey Hill. To cross the river, a series of barges from Construction Aggregates were set up so citizens could simply cross the Grand River on foot.

After arriving at the base, volunteers saw Dewey Hill broken into 36 sections that were laid out with beach grass planted by the CCC to better utilize the volunteer labor. Volunteers of all ages planted trees that day including Fred Albers, an 85-year-old lifelong resident of Grand Haven.

When all was said and done, 30,000 pine seedlings were planted by Tri-Cities citizens in addition to the 30 tons of beach grass that were planted by the men of the CCC in the weeks leading up the planting bee.

Today, the sands from Dewey Hill are no longer a constant thorn in the side of the Grand River channel. When we look up to see the “Coast Guard City USA” sign on Dewey Hill over the next week, we can remember the hard work of those volunteers and CCC workers that helped stabilize one of our beautiful landmarks.

— By Mike VerHulst, exhibits facilitator for the Tri-Cities Historical Museum.