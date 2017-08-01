O'TOOLE: What I did when a co-worker became a creep

And while I was struggling with the words to describe a person who brings lightness and happiness to me and many others, I found that my mind kept straying to a person who recently brought me darkness and sadness.

Sometimes you can’t write the story you want to write until you write the story you need to write. Sometimes you need to walk in total darkness before you can truly see the light.

This story starts when I began a new seasonal job last February. I enjoyed the work, the pay, the schedule and, most of all, the people.

“Bruce” was one of those people. He was kind and avuncular, a married man with grandchildren. He asked about my migraines and my daughters, and when I crashed my car he was concerned for me and provided a much-needed listening ear. He often remarked that he would pray for me. We were friends.

In June, he made several inappropriate comments about my appearance, most memorably, “You look so good I’m shaking.”

Then he told me he loved me.

Most of the thoughts that streamed through my brain aren’t printable in this newspaper. But here are a few: Holy hell! You love me? You’re married! You’re supposed to be my friend! What in the name of Elvis is wrong with you?

I was relieved when he suggested we dissolve our friendship and he unfriended me on Facebook. For three days he seemed to vanish from work.

But on the fourth day he was at my side, insisting that any romantic feelings for me were gone and asking could we please be friends again.

I said no. He said he respected that.

He lied.

One Friday, I walked to my car after work in a happy bubble, my thoughts full of my daughters and the weekend ahead. From somewhere to my right came Bruce’s voice: “Kelly.”

Jumpin’ John Lennon! I nearly leaped out of my skin. Just like that, my happy bubble burst and a chill of dread and fear pricked its way from my head to my toes.

I came to a startled stop on the sidewalk. He had been waiting for me. My legs started moving me toward my car. Bruce talked at me from somewhere behind me. When I finally closed the car door and started the engine, I felt safe at last. My car was my fortress.

The following Monday morning, I told my boss my story. He said he would talk to Bruce. His talk worked. Bruce did not speak to me again.

There were awkward moments when he happened to pass close by, but I kept my composure and pretended as if he wasn’t there. The worst was when I found myself alone in the hall with him and I almost turned around. But then I decided that I would not let him stop me from going where I needed to go. I walked by, looking straight ahead, back straight and tall. I felt his eyes on me. It felt creepy and gross.

When Bruce turned from my friend into a creep, this is what happened to me: I started to dread going to the job I once loved. I looked over my shoulder constantly, always on guard, always fearful that he might be lying in wait for me. I got migraines and stomach aches every day. I lost my appetite. I lost my ability to focus on my work. I had anxiety attacks at home, at work, on the drive to work, on the drive home. I felt always on the verge of tears or rage. I felt I might be going crazy.

The thing is, Bruce is the one closer to crazy. He is the one who kept pursuing me though I repeatedly said no. I feel violated. I feel verbally sexually assaulted.

I do not say that lightly. I’ve written in this column about being sexually assaulted when I was a college student. Bruce’s behavior feels very similar. He wants what he wants from me and he thinks that if he keeps pushing, he can get it. I use present tense because, after the job ended, he sent me a two-page letter asking me to unblock him on Facebook. I didn’t unblock him and I didn’t reply, though I was tempted to send him a note reading, “Buck off.”

He signed his letter, “Respectfully yours.”

Bovine excrement! The letter disregards my wishes to be left alone, which I repeated to the boss on the last day of work. It is flagrant disrespect.

No means no. Anyone who repeatedly refuses to take no for an answer is a controlling, manipulative bully.

A month after my job ended, I’m finally beginning to breathe easy again. I finally feel I’ve mended the fences that keep me safe from those who might hurt me, fences that Bruce so carelessly crashed through.

I stood my ground and kept control of my life. It wasn’t easy, but now I have my peace. I have my self-respect.

I’ve come out from the dark. Hello, light.

— By Kelly O’Toole, Tribune community columnist