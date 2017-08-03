BERRY: Can you empty a bucket list in one very long weekend?

"A bucket list," I said, "is a list of things a person has been wanting to do for a long, long time, so they write them down in hopes of accomplishing them before they kick the bucket."

"But I've been wanting to see a Taylor Swift concert for, like, two years," Evien said.

"I know, but in 15 years, you won't want to see a Taylor Swift concert anymore, so it can't possibly be on your bucket list."

"Oh, I'll always want to see Taylor Swift," Evien assured me.

I then attempted to point out the subtle differences between life's various lists. "Seeing Taylor Swift belongs on a wish list," I said. "Meeting Leonardo DeCaprio belongs on a list of pipe dreams. Traveling to Hogwarts to meet Ron Weasley belongs on a list of fantasies. And owning a dog belongs on a list of things to do after you move out of your parents’ home."

Judging by Evien's sighs and eye rolls, I knew I wasn't getting through. After dishing up a second helping of broccoli to everyone, my wife, Amy, said, "I think you're getting too technical. If she wants to call it a bucket list, let her call it a bucket list."

"Yeah, dad," Evien said. "There aren't any rules."

My daughter, Maggie, slumped down in her chair and said, "On my bucket list, I never want to eat broccoli again."

Amy, then, began sharing her bucket list in rapid succession. "I want to visit Washington, D.C., Las Vegas, and New York City. I want to see a Broadway musical, I want to visit the Grand Canyon, I want to take a road trip through the Upper Peninsula, and spend a night — at least one night — in the Grand Hotel on Mackinac Island."

Amy turned her attention to me and asked, "What's on your bucket list?"

I chewed up a piece of broccoli, swallowed it, and said, "Nothing."

"You don't have anything on your bucket list?" Amy asked.

"No. Nothing. I can't think of one thing."

Maggie twirled a broccoli crown on her fork and said, "I want to pass sixth grade."

I hope she accomplishes that before she gets old.

In the weeks that followed, I thought a lot about Amy's bucket list. Since Amy and I are eternally bound to each other, her list becomes my list because she'll need a companion to accompany her to the outer reaches of the solar system. Amy's list is extensive and expensive. I started wondering if we could knock out her list in a weekend — a long weekend.

Not wanting to merely have a default bucket list, I began constructing a list of my own. Not being the adventurist type, I stunned my family one day by announcing something I'd like to do before I die.

"This may come as a surprise to you," I said to my family. "But someday I'd like to take off in a plane on the water."

"Really!" Amy said. Then she whipped out her smartphone and scoured for pontoon plane rides.

"I don't want to go right now," I said.

"I know. I'm just checking."

Maggie said, "I'd like to go back to Disney because, when we went, I was just a little kid and I don't remember it."

Evien chimed in, "Maybe we could take a pontoon plane ride there?"

Perhaps I was better off without a bucket list.

Nonetheless, I now have the makings of a pretty good list. First, I had to sift through items that didn't belong. Opening my own butcher shop belongs on a wish list. Meeting Joe Namath is on my list of pipe dreams. Having six-pack abs and fighting for the middleweight championship belt are fantasies. Adopting a pet otter is on the list of things to do after I move out of my wife's house.

I then narrowed my bucket list down to just a few realistic things. I'd like to write a book and get it published. I'd also like to travel to Graceland and visit the place where my boyhood idol lived and died and is buried in the back lawn.

I want to own a woody wagon. It doesn't have to be elaborate or expensive, just an ordinary station wagon from the mid-’80s with fake wood grain panels on the sides. Preferably with the rear seats facing out the back window.

I'd like to spend at least one night in a boat. I don't know how to make this happen, but someday I'd like to get rocked to sleep by the motion of the lake and wake in the morning to sunshine, seagulls and the curious smell of fresh water in my nostrils.

I'd also like to camp out on the beach, just Amy and I. I imagine sitting in the sand with the glow and crackle of a small campfire watching the sun set into the rippling water, and wake up clinging together in the cool morning air.

Someday, when the kids are grown and our work is complete, Amy and I will consolidate our bucket lists into one. We'll hop into our woody wagon and head out for a weekend — a very long weekend.

— By Grant Berry, Tribune community columnist