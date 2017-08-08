SAVAGE: Please don’t feed me: I’m a soon-to-be former fat girl

In a faded photograph from 1960, I am on a lakeshore with my brother. Two skinny kids. I was 4 years old. It was the last time I was thin. I have been dieting ever since.

In elementary school, I wasn’t just the biggest but also the tallest. In sixth grade, a kind, funny, 6-foot redheaded boy moved to our school and rescued me. He later went to prison, but Allen, you are still my hero.

I just always seemed to need more food than most people. My grandfather teasingly called me “Spud” due to my voracious love for mashed potatoes. As far as I’m concerned, gravy is a beverage. Like my mother before me, bread is my weakness. With two slices of sourdough and the right amount of mayo, I could eat an anvil. Doughnuts is my favorite food group.

It’s not as if I’ve been unaware of my weight or the need to lose it. I’m one of those women with three sizes in my closet. The one I wear now; the one I could wear but really shouldn’t; and the one I truly, truly believe will fit again — like next week.

By my count, I’ve spent 20,593 days believing that I would lose weight starting tomorrow. Only Twitter and Kanye West are a more colossal waste of time.

I was going to be a thin bride. Three times. That didn’t work out, but neither did the first two husbands.

Happiness, grief, stress, contentment — there has never been a time in which my state of mind interfered with my appetite until the spring of 2012, when I fell in love for the best and last time. Before Mr. Smokin’ Hot came along, I thought the term “lovesick” was just a cliché. Nope. For the first time, I couldn’t eat.

On our first date, in the interest of extending our time together, he kept ordering more food, which I adamantly insisted I couldn’t eat. Oh, so dainty. Poor guy — he never knew what hit him.

Two years ago, I had a tummy tuck — my front side needed its own ZIP code. Despite what the surgeon told me (multiple times, I’m sure) I was nonetheless shocked to emerge from the hospital only 6 pounds lighter. What the doctor needs to say to every patient, in capital letters, is “YOU WILL SPEND $6,000 AND STILL BE FAT AFTERWARDS.”

That’s putting it in terms that make sense to the average fat person. Because what we hear is “blah blah blah cut the fat off blah blah blah flat stomach blah blah blah.” Yes, I’m flat. But still fat.

Two months ago, life gave me a wake-up call. It involved drinking half a bottle of cooking oil while sleepwalking in California, passing out for three hours in an airport in Denver while my flight left without me, and flooding a hotel room while in the same stupor. I never understood how people drown in the tub, but now I do, and I’m lucky to be alive to write about it.

Arriving back home and straight to the hospital, I had blood tests. Urine tests. X-rays. A heart stress test with a radioactive dye thingy and an echocardiogram.

The news was grim: There’s not a thing wrong with me and I have the heart of a 20-year-old.

My beloved and brilliant internist, who is himself a Fat Guy and a true treasure, laid it out for me: “This is probably just a full stomach and all that fat squeezing your heart.” Did I mention he is also blunt?

There’s no running from this (although, considering the situation, taking up running is probably one of the first things I should consider).

“This is lingering baby weight,” I told myself. My youngest just turned 20. Time to face the music.

I’ve been on every diet there is. High protein, low carb, paleo, grapefruit, cabbage, vegan, raw, you name it. The ugly truth is that if you eat twice the amount you should, no diet is going to work. So I turned to the only immutable force I could think of: mathematics.

I calculated what daily calorie count would produce a sufficient weight loss to keep me motivated and I live by it. When I hit my daily limit, I’m done eating, period. My partner in this project is the online U.S. Department of Agriculture Supertracker, and together we have taken 20 pounds off my frame in a very short time.

As it turns out, calories matter. As does water intake — 10 glasses a day. I’d like to say that the weight loss shows, but it doesn’t yet. However, I feel 100 percent better and can take a bath in peace.

I’d tell you how much I have still to lose, but then my husband, who actually reads my column, would know. And that’s never going to happen. I weigh less than he does, and that’s all that matters.

So, if you see me around, feel free to ask about my diet and I’ll gladly fill you in. Just please, if you care for me at all, don’t feed me.

