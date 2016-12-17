Community Calendar

Alcoholics Anonymous - 7:30 a.m., noon, 4 p.m., 6 p.m., 8 p.m. at Alano Club, 419 Fulton Ave., Grand Haven. Closed meeting, nonsmoking.

Baby Time - 10 a.m. at Norton Shores Library, 705 Seminole Road.

Al-Anon - 10 a.m. at Alano Club, 419 Fulton Ave., Grand Haven. Nonsmoking.

Christmas Fair - 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Coopersville Farm Museum, 375 Main St.

Alcoholics Anonymous - Noon at Swiss Village Alpine Lodge, 18280 Alpine Court, Spring Lake Township. Closed meeting.

Men’s Open Basketball - 12-2 p.m. at Lakeshore Middle School Gym, 900 Cutler St., Grand Haven. Fee: $3 for residents, $5 for nonresidents.

Euchre - 1 p.m. at Grand Haven Elks, 15 S. Third St. Cost: $5.

Winter Weeds Walk- 2-3 p.m. at Hemlock Crossing County Park, 8115 West Olive Road, West Olive.

Holiday on Ice 2016 - 5:30 p.m. at Lakeshore Sports Centere, 4470 Airline Road, Muskegon. Admission: $5, $20 for family.

Lakeshore Recovering Couples Anonymous - 7-8:30 p.m. at St. Paul’s United Church of Christ, 1401 S. Griffin St., Grand Haven. Child care available.

Line Dancing with West Michigan Bootscooters - 7-10:30 p.m. at the Elks Lodge (second floor), 15 S. Third St., Grand Haven. Adults $5, students $3.

“The Best Christmas Pageant Ever” - 7:30 p.m. at the Grand Haven Community Center, 422 Columbus Ave. Admission: $10-$12.

SUNDAY, December 18

Alcoholics Anonymous - 7:30 a.m., 9:30 a.m., noon, 4 p.m., 5:30 p.m., 7 p.m. at Alano Club, 419 Fulton Ave., Grand Haven. Closed meeting, nonsmoking. 7 p.m. is a speaker meeting.

Loving Spoonfuls Meal Ministry - 1-2 p.m. at St. John’s Episcopal Church, 524 Washington Ave., Grand Haven.

Piano Background Music - 1:30-3 p.m. at Loutit District Library, 407 Columbus Ave., Grand Haven. Students of Janet Standish perform in upper-level lobby.

“The Nutcracker” - 2 p.m. at Frauenthal Theater, 425 W. Western Ave., Muskegon. Tickets: $11-$21.

Know your “Cone-ifer”- 2-3 p.m. at Hemlock Crossing County Park, 8115 West Olive Road, West Olive.

Nature Inspired Ornaments for Adults- 3-4:30 p.m. at Hemlock Crossing County, 8115 West Olive Road, West Olive.

MONDAY, December 19

Alcoholics Anonymous - 7:30 a.m., noon, 4 p.m., 6 p.m., 8 p.m. at Alano Club, 419 Fulton Ave., Grand Haven. Closed meetings.

Family Planning Clinic - 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. by appointment only at Ottawa Department of Public Health, 1207 S. Beechtree St., Suite B, Grand Haven.

Blood Pressure Screening - 9:30-10:30 a.m. at Meijer, 15000 U.S. 31, Grand Haven Township.

Tai Chi - 10 a.m. at Four Pointes, 1051 S. Beacon Blvd., Grand Haven.

Muskegon County Garden Club’s Annual Christmas Tea - Noon at the Mona Lake Boat Club, 372 Randall Road, Norton Shores. Cost: $15.

Alcoholics Anonymous - Noon at Swiss Village Alpine Lodge, 18280 Alpine Court, Spring Lake Township. Closed meeting.

Rotary Club of Grand Haven - Noon at Grand Haven Community Center, 421 Columbus Ave.

Seniors Potluck - Noon at Crockery Township Hall, 17431 112th Ave., Nunica. Area seniors are invited for a potluck, bingo and cards.

Women’s Support Group - 12-1 p.m. at Tri-Cities Ministries, 120 S. Fifth St., Grand Haven. Fee: $5 per group session.

Zumba Gold - 1 p.m. at Four Pointes, 1051 S. Beacon Blvd., Grand Haven.

Pickleball - 4-6 p.m. at Christian Conference Grounds, 12253 Lakeshore Ave., Grand Haven Township.

Bingo - 6 p.m. at Knights of Columbus, 1416 Washington Ave., Grand Haven.

FOE Men’s Aerie Club - 7 p.m. at 20 N. Second St., Grand Haven.

Depression Bipolar Support Alliance - 7-9 p.m. at St. Patrick's Family Center, 901 Columbus Ave., Grand Haven. For ages 18 and older.

Cribbage - 7 p.m. at Lakeside Eagles Lodge, 2355 Sherman Blvd., Norton Shores. Entry fee: $7.

Women's AA Meeting - 7 p.m. at Swiss Village, Alpine Lodge, 18280 Alpine Court, Spring Lake Township.

Al-Anon - 7:30 p.m. at St. John’s Episcopal Church, 524 Washington Ave., Grand Haven.

Alcoholics Anonymous - 7:30 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church, 508 Franklin Ave., Grand Haven. Closed meeting.

