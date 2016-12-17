Getting to Know: Seth Holt

This week, we’re featuring Seth Holt.

What’s your current job? Lead customer order and fulfillment specialist with GE Aviation Systems LLC.

Readers would be surprised to learn that: I build my own fishing poles. I only wish that I had more time to use them.

If you could have dinner with anyone dead or alive, who would you pick and why? I would like to have dinner with George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, Ben Franklin. I have many questions about the foundations of the country and the way that we interpret the Declaration of Independence and the Constitution. I think that these gentlemen could answer my questions.

What’s the coolest place you’ve ever visited? The Big Cat Sanctuary in Sarasota, Florida. This is a place where lions, tigers and bears go when people discard them. They are well-cared for at this place and fun to see.

What are your hobbies? Fishing, hunting, building fishing poles (when I have time) and volunteering for various functions.

What’s your favorite restaurant? Real Food Cafe in Grand Rapids for breakfast.

Favorite book? I don't have a specific favorite, but I enjoy reading any well-written historical book.

What class was the most beneficial to you? All of my math classes. I was like every kid saying that I would never use this when I graduated. However, I found out very quickly that I use math, algebra and trigonometry almost on a daily basis.

Have you ever met any celebrities? No. I have seen many, but never met them personally.

What’s your can’t-live-without piece of technology? My automobile.

What’s your favorite app? IHeartRadio.

If you weren’t in your current position, what would you like to do? This is hard to say because I enjoy my job. I like working for GE and I like the position on the school board that I hold. I can only hope that I make a contribution that is for the better.

If you could travel back in time to any certain era or event, when/where would you pick, and why? Same as the dinner question above. I am fascinated by the Continental era of the United States. This was a turbulent time, and some great thinkers and doers were present at that time in history. I would love to talk with them and ask questions to get a better understanding of that time in history, which includes both the American and the European history of the time.

Who was the biggest influence on your life? By far my dad for his humor and experience, and also currently my wife for her good sense.

What’s your favorite movie or TV show? A little geeky, but anything in the “Star Trek” franchise.

What’s the best advice you’ve ever received? "Do not speak quickly, but consider all possibilities and then commit to your statement.”

What do you love about West Michigan? I have always lived in Michigan, but not always near Lake Michigan. I love the opportunities for enjoying the outdoors that West Michigan has. I miss the lake when away.

Do you have any pets? Beagle (Toby) and a cat (Mew).

What’s at the top of your bucket list? A vacation to Alaska and many other trips.

What’s your pet peeve? Drivers that cruise in the left (passing) lane.