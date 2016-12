Community Calendar

Alcoholics Anonymous - 7:30 a.m., noon, 4 p.m., 6 p.m., 8 p.m. Alano Club, 419 Fulton Ave., Grand Haven. Closed meeting, nonsmoking.

Al-Anon - 10 a.m. Alano Club, 419 Fulton Ave., Grand Haven. Nonsmoking.

Alcoholics Anonymous - Noon at Swiss Village Alpine Lodge, 18280 Alpine Court, Spring Lake Township. Closed meeting.

Christmas Eve Worship Services - at many local churches. See the listing in today’s Tribune.

SUNDAY, December 25

Alcoholics Anonymous - 7:30 a.m., 9:30 a.m., noon, 4 p.m., 5:30 p.m., 7 p.m. Alano Club, 419 Fulton Ave., Grand Haven. Closed meeting, nonsmoking. 7 p.m. is a speaker meeting.

Loving Spoonfuls Meal Ministry - 1-2 p.m., St. John’s Episcopal Church, 524 Washington Ave., Grand Haven.

