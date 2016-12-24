Letters to Santa

Dear Santa, I will like some Num Nums that light up, another magic track car, bigger tubes of glitter, Play Doh, Season 2 Num Nums, a little stapler for kids. Please let the elf be a girl. Thank you, Santa. Love, Caleigh Smith

Dear Santa, I would like a mermaid tail and Shipkins and a dog toy because I got a new dog, and get her a dog outfit. Arianna Baranski, I am almost 13.

Dear Santa, I would like 3 things, mostly 2. First I would like Justice stuff. Second I would like iTunes. Third I would like just a happy family. I promis I will leave you some cookies. Have a happy Christmas. Don’t forget I got a new puppy she bites be careful. OK Santa. From Audrey Faith Baranski, age 9

Dear Santa, I want a Xbox One and a Traxxas Slash VXL. By the way, I’m Tyler, I am 12 years old and I really love pandas. Sincerely, Tyler

Dear Santa Claus, For Christmas, I would like these 2 things: 1. Pottery kit: I would like this because I love to make pottery and with the kit I can make and paint the pottery at home. 2. American Girl Doll stuff. This can include clothes, pets, dolls, toys or accessories. I would like this stuff because I have 7 dolls and tons of more stuff and I would like Lea and some of her stuff. Sincerely, Kennedy (age 10)

Dear Santa, Hi, how do you do? I like you. I want a super hero set and I want a bad guy set and I want a beat box and I want a Nerf gun. Love, Ian

Dear Santa, Can I please have an elf? How do you get that many elves? I have been very good this year. How have you been? Love, Lilly

Dear Santa, What is the reindeers name? Santa, how do you be quiet? I am good. I know because Gunlar (elf) told me and I like Gunlar. Love, Kaitlyn

Dear Santa, I would like a programing robot for Christmas. And I was wondering if you could teach me to make toys. You watched me at school and I was good this week and last week, too. Ben

Dear Santa, My name is Cassidy. I am 5. I hope I am on the nice list. For Christmas I want a Barbie and puzzles. Merry Christmas, Cassidy

Dear Santa, Hello, my name is Brewer and I am 3 years old. I love popcorn. What is your favorite food? I would like popcorn and a ninja turtle. Brewer

Dear Buddy (elf), I understand if you tell Santa that I am on the bad list. I should tell you that I have turned from a badish to a goodish girl. I feel that I have ben the second goodist girl in the class. Lucy