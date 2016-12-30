Community Calendar

Alcoholics Anonymous - 7:30 a.m., noon, 4 p.m., 6 p.m., 8 p.m. at Alano Club, 419 Fulton Ave., Grand Haven. Closed meeting, nonsmoking.

Pancake Breakfast - 8-10:30 a.m. at Grand Haven Masonic Center, 344 Fulton Ave. Cost: $5, $3 for kids. Benefit for Boy Scout Troop 246.

Al-Anon - 10 a.m. Alano Club, 419 Fulton Ave., Grand Haven. Nonsmoking.

Winter Wonderland Snowflake Printing - 10 a.m. to noon at Hemlock Crossing County Park, 8115 West Olive Road, West Olive.

Alcoholics Anonymous - Noon at Swiss Village Alpine Lodge, 18280 Alpine Ct., Spring Lake Township. Closed meeting.

Men’s Open Basketball - 12-2 p.m. at Lakeshore Middle School Gym, 900 Cutler St., Grand Haven. Fee: $3 for residents, $5 for nonresidents.

Lakeshore Recovering Couples Anonymous - 7-8:30 p.m. at St. Paul’s United Church of Christ, 1401 S. Griffin St., Grand Haven. Child care available.

Line Dancing with West Michigan Bootscooters - 7-10:30 p.m. at the Elks Lodge (second floor), 15 S. Third St., Grand Haven. Adults $5, students $3.

Ball Drop and Fireworks - 11:45 p.m. in downtown Grand Haven, at the intersection of Washington Avenue and First Street.

SUNDAY, January 1

Alcoholics Anonymous - 7:30 a.m., 9:30 a.m., noon, 4 p.m., 5:30 p.m., 7 p.m., at Alano Club, 419 Fulton Ave., Grand Haven. Closed meeting, nonsmoking. 7 p.m. is a speaker meeting.

Loving Spoonfuls Meal Ministry - 1-2 p.m. at St. John’s Episcopal Church, 524 Washington Ave., Grand Haven.