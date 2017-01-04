Spring Lake couple gives birth to first baby of 2017

The Spring Lake couple’s 9-pound, 6-ounce boy was delivered at 8:58 a.m. Monday, Jan. 2, at the Grand Haven hospital via cesarean section.

“It was nerve-racking waiting for the C-section and not knowing what to expect,” Podein said. “(But) he’s healthy and he looks great.”

The couple said that their New Year’s baby was supposed to be a 2016 delivery, but he arrived nearly two weeks later than expected.

“We tried to induce three times, (but) it wouldn’t go,” Ryan said. “It wouldn’t work.”

Ryan said the baby’s original due date was Dec. 21.

“We thought he was going to be a Christmas baby,” Ryan said, noting that she also thought she could have delivered the baby sooner.

About her son being the first baby of the year at NOCH, Ryan added: “(It’s neat that) if we we’re going to carry him into the new year, it could be something cool like that.”

The boy, measuring 21 inches, is “perfect,” noted Podein, and the couple said they hope to take him home from the hospital sometime today.

Being named the first baby of the year at NOCH also comes with some benefits. Baby Kameron and his parents were presented with a gift basket from the NOCH Auxiliary’s Oswald Guild. The basket was presented to the family Tuesday afternoon.