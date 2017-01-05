Community Calendar

Alcoholics Anonymous - 7:30 a.m., noon, 4 p.m., 6 p.m., 8 p.m., at the Firebrand Gallery Building, 18/20 N. Fifth St., Grand Haven. Closed meetings.

Family Planning Clinic - 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. by appointment only at Ottawa Department of Public Health, 1207 S. Beechtree St., Suite B, Grand Haven.

Line Dance - 10 a.m. at Four Pointes, 1051 S. Beacon Blvd., Grand Haven.

Alcoholics Anonymous - Noon at Swiss Village Alpine Lodge, 18280 Alpine Court, Spring Lake Township. Closed meeting.

Spring Lake Rotary - 12:15 p.m. at Spring Lake Country Club, 17496 Fruitport Road.

Bridge - 1 p.m. at Four Pointes, 1051 S. Beacon Blvd., Grand Haven.

Gentle Yoga - 2 p.m. at Four Pointes, 1051 S. Beacon Blvd., Grand Haven.

Gentle Hatha Yoga - 3 p.m. at Four Pointes, 1051 S. Beacon Blvd., Grand Haven.

Upstairs at the Infirmary: Stories from the Ottawa County Poor Farm - 5-6 p.m. at Tri-Cities Historical Museum, 200 Washington Ave., Grand Haven.

SATURDAY, January 7

Alcoholics Anonymous - 7:30 a.m., noon, 4 p.m., 6 p.m., 8 p.m. at the Firebrand Gallery Building, 18/20 N. Fifth St., Grand Haven. Closed meeting, nonsmoking.

Coffee with the Birds - 9:30 a.m. to noon at Hemlock Crossing County Park, 8115 West Olive Road, West Olive.

Al-Anon - 10 a.m. at the Firebrand Gallery Building, 18/20 N. Fifth St., Grand Haven. Nonsmoking.

Baby Time - 10 a.m. at Norton Shores Library, 705 Seminole Road.

Beginner Cross Country Ski Class - 10-11:30 a.m. at Pigeon Creek Park, 12524 Stanton St., West Olive. Two-hour equipment rental fee: $8 to $5.

Alcoholics Anonymous - Noon at Swiss Village Alpine Lodge, 18280 Alpine Court, Spring Lake Township. Closed meeting.

Men’s Open Basketball - 12-2 p.m. at Lakeshore Middle School Gym, 900 Cutler St., Grand Haven. Fee: $3 for residents, $5 for nonresidents.

Documentary “13th” - 7 p.m. at the Ferrysburg City Hall building, 17290 Roosevelt Road, Ferrysburg.

Lakeshore Recovering Couples Anonymous - 7-8:30 p.m. at St. Paul’s United Church of Christ, 1401 S. Griffin St., Grand Haven. Child care available by prearranging.

Line Dancing with West Michigan Bootscooters - 7-10:30 p.m. at Elks Lodge, 15 S. Third St. (second floor), Grand Haven. Adults, $5; students, $3.

