Nominations sought for Young Professionals under 40 candidates

This initiative is to identify and celebrate the achievements of the young professionals in our communities.

A Young Professional Under 40 nominee:

• Must be age 21-40 on or before Dec. 31, 2016.

• Must devote time and energy to improve the quality of life for others in the community.

• Must be a member or an employee of a member in good standing of the Chamber of Commerce Grand Haven-Spring Lake-Ferrysburg.

• Must live and/or work in Northwest Ottawa County.

Nominations must be submitted by Feb. 27 using the Young Professionals Under 40 nomination form that can be obtained online at www.ghtribpromotions.com and grandhavenchamber.org/.

Nomination forms are also available at the office of the Grand Haven Tribune, 101 N. Third St.; and the local Chamber of Commerce, 1 S. Harbor Ave.

A committee of community leaders will identify the Under 40 nominee finalists. From this group of finalists, they will select one individual who will be awarded the 2017 Dr. Elizabeth Curtis Young Professional Award. The nominee finalists will be recognized in the Grand Haven Tribune and honored at the Chamber’s Annual Dinner on May 4 at the Spring Lake Country Club.