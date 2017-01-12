Big Brothers Big Sisters receives $25K grant

These funds will support matching youth ages 5-12 with an adult mentor that will be their Big Brother or Big Sister.

The mission of Big Brothers Big Sisters is to provide children facing adversity with enduring, professionally supported, one-to-one relationships that change their lives for the better and forever. Partnering with parents/guardians, volunteers and others in the community, the group holds itself accountable for each child in its program achieving higher aspirations, greater confidence, and better relationships; avoidance of risky behaviors; and educational success.

“This grant will be utilized to help our organization grow in the four-county region by matching those children that have been waiting for that Big Brother or Big Sister to come into their life to make a lasting positive impact,” said Lisa Hegenbart, the agency’s executive director. “There are currently over 70 youth still waiting to be matched.”

The Michigan Masonic Charitable Foundation is actively involved in improving the lives and communities of Michigan Masons, acting as a powerful charitable partner. This year, the foundation is awarding grants through a competitive application process for the first time through its new B.E.S.T. Community Grant program.

“Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Lakeshore was one of nine throughout the state of Michigan that received funding through the first grant cycle,” said Walt Wheeler, executive director for the foundation. “Michigan Masons are continuing to make a difference in the lives of others. We are excited about this new grant program and the opportunity to award $500,000 this year to organizations that focus on the needs of our communities.”