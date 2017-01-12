Community Calendar

Alcoholics Anonymous - 7:30 a.m., noon, 4 p.m., 6 p.m., 8 p.m. at Firebrand Gallery Building, 18/20 N. Fifth St., Grand Haven. Closed meetings.

Family Planning Clinic - 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. by appointment only at Ottawa Department of Public Health, 1207 S. Beechtree St., Suite B, Grand Haven.

Blood Pressure Clinic - 8:30-9:30 a.m. at Four Pointes, 1051 S. Beacon Blvd., Grand Haven.

Line Dance - 10 a.m. at Four Pointes, 1051 S. Beacon Blvd., Grand Haven.

Preschool Storytime - 10:30 a.m. at Spring Lake District Library, 123 E. Exchange St.

Alcoholics Anonymous - Noon at Swiss Village Alpine Lodge, 18280 Alpine Court, Spring Lake Township. Closed meeting.

Spring Lake Rotary - 12:15 p.m. at Spring Lake Country Club, 17496 Fruitport Road.

Bridge - 1 p.m. at Four Pointes, 1051 S. Beacon Blvd., Grand Haven.

Gentle Yoga - 2 p.m. at Four Pointes, 1051 S. Beacon Blvd., Grand Haven.

Overdrive and Hoopla: eBooks and more - 2:30 p.m. at Spring Lake District Library, 123 E. Exchange St. Pre-registration required.

Gentle Hatha Yoga - 3 p.m. at Four Pointes, 1051 S. Beacon Blvd., Grand Haven.

Faculty Recital: Trombonist Adam Graham - 6 p.m. at the Concert Hall of the Jack H. Miller Center for Musical Arts, 221 Columbia Ave., Holland.

Striketime Dance Company - 7 p.m. at Knickerbocker Theatre, 86 E. Eighth St., Holland. Dance concert for children.

Avanti Guitar Trio - 7:30 p.m. at Jack H. Miller Center for Musical Arts, 221 Columbia Ave., Holland. Tickets: $10 to $7.

SATURDAY, January 14

Alcoholics Anonymous - 7:30 a.m., noon, 4 p.m., 6 p.m., 8 p.m. at the Firebrand Gallery Building 18/20 N. Fifth St., Grand Haven. Closed meeting, nonsmoking.

Al-Anon - 10 a.m. at the Firebrand Gallery Building 18/20 N. Fifth St., Grand Haven. Nonsmoking.

Intermediate Cross-Country Ski Class - 10 to 11:30 a.m. at Pigeon Creek Park, 12524 Stanton St., West Olive.

Bridal Fair 2017 - Noon at the Frauenthal Center, 425 W. Western Ave, Muskegon.

Alcoholics Anonymous - Noon at Swiss Village Alpine Lodge, 18280 Alpine Court, Spring Lake Township. Closed meeting.

Men’s Open Basketball - 12-2 p.m. at Lakeshore Middle School Gym, 900 Cutler St., Grand Haven. Fee: $3 for residents, $5 for nonresidents.

Striketime Dance Company presents live dance event for children - 1 p.m. at the Knickerbocker Theatre, 86 E. Eighth St., Holland.

Advice from Isle Royale - 3 to 4:30 p.m. at Hemlock Crossing, 8115 West Olive Rd., West Olive.

Preconcert Talk with Randy Woolf - 6 to 6:45 p.m. at The Block, 360 W. Western Ave. Muskegon.

Lakeshore Recovering Couples Anonymous - 7-8:30 p.m. at St. Paul’s United Church of Christ, 1401 S. Griffin St., Grand Haven. Child care available.

Line Dancing with West Michigan Bootscooters - 7-10:30 p.m. at the Elks Lodge (second floor), 15 S. Third St., Grand Haven. Adults $5, students $3.

