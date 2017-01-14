Community Calendar

Alcoholics Anonymous - 7:30 a.m., noon, 4 p.m., 6 p.m., 8 p.m. at the Firebrand Gallery Building, 18/20 N. Fifth St., Grand Haven. Closed meeting, nonsmoking.

Al-Anon - 10 a.m. at Firebrand Gallery Building, 18/20 N. Fifth St., Grand Haven. Nonsmoking.

Intermediate Cross-Country Ski Class - 10-11:30 a.m. at Pigeon Creek Park, 12524 Stanton St., West Olive.

Bridal Fair - Noon at the Frauenthal Center, 425 W. Western Ave., Muskegon.

Alcoholics Anonymous - Noon at Swiss Village Alpine Lodge, 18280 Alpine Court, Spring Lake Township. Closed meeting.

Men’s Open Basketball - 12-2 p.m. at Lakeshore Middle School Gym, 900 Cutler St., Grand Haven. Fee: $3 for residents, $5 for nonresidents.

Striketime Dance Company - 1 p.m. at Knickerbocker Theatre, 86 E. Eighth St., Holland.

Advice from Isle Royale - 3-4:30 p.m. at Hemlock Crossing County Park, 8115 West Olive Road, West Olive.

Preconcert Talk with Randy Woolf - 6-6:45 p.m. at The Block, 360 W. Western Ave., Muskegon.

Lakeshore Recovering Couples Anonymous - 7-8:30 p.m. at St. Paul’s United Church of Christ, 1401 S. Griffin St., Grand Haven. Child care available.

Line Dancing with West Michigan Bootscooters - 7-10:30 p.m. at the Elks Lodge (second floor), 15 S. Third St., Grand Haven. Adults $5, students $3.

SUNDAY, January 15

Alcoholics Anonymous - 7:30 a.m., 9:30 a.m., noon, 4 p.m., 5:30 p.m., 7 p.m. at Firebrand Gallery Building, 18/20 N. Fifth St., Grand Haven. Closed meeting, nonsmoking. 7 p.m. is a speaker meeting.

Inspire Racism Discussion - 1 p.m. at Ferrysburg City Hall, 17290 Roosevelt Road.

Loving Spoonfuls Meal Ministry - 1-2 p.m. at St. John’s Episcopal Church, 524 Washington Ave., Grand Haven.

Snow Fun - 3-4 p.m. at Hemlock Crossing County Park, 8115 West Olive Road, West Olive.

MONDAY, January 16

Alcoholics Anonymous - 7:30 a.m., noon, 4 p.m., 6 p.m., 8 p.m. at Firebrand Gallery Building, 18/20 N. Fifth St., Grand Haven. Closed meetings.

Family Planning Clinic - 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. by appointment only at Ottawa Department of Public Health, 1207 S. Beechtree St., Suite B, Grand Haven.

Blood Pressure Screening - 9:30-10:30 a.m. at Meijer, 15000 U.S. 31, Grand Haven Township.

Tai Chi - 10 a.m. at Four Pointes, 1051 S. Beacon Blvd., Grand Haven.

Muskegon County Garden Club - 11:30 a.m. at the Mona Lake Boat Club, 372 Randall Road, Muskegon. Cost: $10, reservations required.

Alcoholics Anonymous - Noon at Swiss Village Alpine Lodge, 18280 Alpine Court, Spring Lake Township. Closed meeting.

Rotary Club of Grand Haven - Noon at Grand Haven Community Center, 421 Columbus Ave.

Crockery Seniors Potluck - Noon at Crockery Township Hall, 17431 112th Ave., Nunica. Area seniors are invited for a potluck, bingo and cards.

Women’s Support Group - 12-1 p.m. at Tri-Cities Ministries, 120 S. Fifth St., Grand Haven. Fee: $5 per group session.

Zumba Gold - 1 p.m. at Four Pointes, 1051 S. Beacon Blvd., Grand Haven.

Pickleball - 4-6 p.m. at Christian Conference Grounds, 12253 Lakeshore Ave., Grand Haven Township.

Bingo - 6 p.m. at Knights of Columbus, 1416 Washington Ave., Grand Haven.

Inspire! Racism Discussion - 6 p.m. at Ferrysburg City Hall, 17290 Roosevelt Road.

Martin Luther King Jr. Day Lecture - 7 p.m. in Dimnent Memorial Chapel, 277 College Ave., Holland.

FOE Men’s Aerie Club - 7 p.m. at 20 N. Second St., Grand Haven.

Depression Bipolar Support Alliance - 7-9 p.m. at St. Patrick's Family Center, 901 Columbus Ave., Grand Haven. For ages 18 and older.

Cribbage - 7 p.m. at Lakeside Eagles Lodge, 2355 Sherman Blvd., Norton Shores. Entry fee: $7.

Women's AA Meeting - 7 p.m. at Swiss Village, Alpine Lodge, 18280 Alpine Court, Spring Lake Township.

Al-Anon - 7:30 p.m. at St. John’s Episcopal Church, 524 Washington Ave., Grand Haven.

Alcoholics Anonymous - 7:30 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church, 508 Franklin Ave., Grand Haven. Closed meeting.

