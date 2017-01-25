Community Calendar

Alcoholics Anonymous - 7:30 a.m., noon, 4 p.m., 6 p.m., 8 p.m. at Firebrand Gallery Building, 18/20 N. Fifth St., Grand Haven. Closed meetings.

Tri-Cities Toastmasters - 7:30 a.m. at Desserts by Design, 320 Columbus Ave., Grand Haven. Visitors welcome.

ESL Beginning to Intermediate Class - 9 a.m. to noon at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, 920 Fulton Ave., Grand Haven.

Mothers of Many Seasons - 9:30-11:30 a.m. at St. Patrick’s Church Family Center, 901 Columbus Ave., Grand Haven. Day care provided. All denominations welcome.

Bounce Around Playgroup - 10-11:30 a.m. at Covenant Life Church, 101 Columbus Ave., Grand Haven. For ages 5 and younger, and their caregivers.

Crazy Ladies Quilting Circle - 10 a.m. to noon at Coopersville Farm Museum, 375 Main St.

Job Seeker Program Office - 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at St. Patrick’s Church, 920 Fulton Ave., Grand Haven.

Caregivers Support Group - 10 a.m. at Little Red House, 311 E. Exchange St., Spring Lake.

Preschool Storytime - 10:30 a.m. at Spring Lake District Library, 123 E. Exchange St.

Conditioning with Confidence - 11:30 a.m. at Four Pointes, 1051 S. Beacon Blvd., Grand Haven.

Al-Anon - Noon at All Shores Wesleyan Church, 15550 Cleveland St., Spring Lake. Free day care.

Alcoholics Anonymous - Noon at Swiss Village Alpine Lodge, 18280 Alpine Court, Spring Lake Township. Closed meeting.

Pinochle - 1 p.m. at Four Pointes, 1051 S. Beacon Blvd., Grand Haven.

Zumba Gold - 1 p.m. at Four Pointes, 1051 S. Beacon Blvd., Grand Haven.

ESL Advanced Class - 1-4 p.m. at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, 920 Fulton Ave., Grand Haven.

Blood Pressure Clinic - 2-2:30 p.m. at Village at the Pines, 1450 S. Ferry St., Grand Haven.

Ping-Pong - 2 p.m. at Four Pointes, 1051 S. Beacon Blvd., Grand Haven.

Life After Loss - 2 p.m. at Hospice of North Ottawa Community, 1061 S. Beacon Blvd., Grand Haven. For anyone dealing with a death-related loss.

Teen Canvas & Candy - 4 p.m. at Spring Lake District Library, 123 E. Exchange St.

Winterfest Glow Bowl - 4-8 p.m. at Mulligan’s Hollow, 1 Y Drive, Grand Haven.

Free Health Clinic - 5 p.m. at 326 N. Ferry St., Grand Haven. For uninsured adults.

NA Meeting - 6 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church, 508 Franklin Ave., Grand Haven.

Snowy Owls of Ottawa County - 7 p.m. at Spring Lake District Library, 123 E. Exchange St., Spring Lake.

Puppy Social Hour - 7-8 p.m. at Must Love Dogs Boutique & Spa, 211 Washington Ave., Grand Haven.

Gamblers Anonymous - 7 p.m. at St. Patrick’s Family Center (Room 10/11), 901 Columbus Ave., Grand Haven.

FRIDAY, January 27

Alcoholics Anonymous - 7:30 a.m., noon, 4 p.m., 6 p.m., 8 p.m. at Firebrand Gallery Building, 18/20 N. Fifth St., Grand Haven. Closed meetings.

Family Planning Clinic - 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. by appointment only at Ottawa Department of Public Health, 1207 S. Beechtree St., Suite B, Grand Haven.

Keep it Active - 9:30-10:30 a.m. at North Ottawa Dunes, 18201 North Shore Drive, Ferrysburg.

Line Dance -10 a.m. at Four Pointes, 1051 S. Beacon Blvd., Grand Haven.

Preschool Storytime - 10:30 a.m. at Spring Lake District Library, 123 E. Exchange St.

Alcoholics Anonymous - Noon at Swiss Village Alpine Lodge, 18280 Alpine Court, Spring Lake Township. Closed meeting.

Spring Lake Rotary - 12:15 p.m. at Spring Lake Country Club, 17496 Fruitport Road.

Bridge -1 p.m. at Four Pointes, 1051 S. Beacon Blvd., Grand Haven.

Gentle Yoga - 2 p.m. at Four Pointes, 1051 S. Beacon Blvd., Grand Haven.

Gentle Hatha Yoga - 3 p.m. at Four Pointes, 1051 S. Beacon Blvd., Grand Haven.

Winterfest Art Reception - 5-8 p.m. at Tri-Cities Historical Museum, 200 Washington Ave., Grand Haven.

Hiss Golden Messenger - 8 p.m. at Knickerbocker Theatre, 86 E. Eighth St., Holland. Tickets: $15.

Winterfest Intergalactic Human Sled Race - 8 p.m. at Harbourfront Parking Lot, 41 Washington Ave., Grand Haven. Registration at 7 p.m.

