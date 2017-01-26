Community Calendar

Alcoholics Anonymous - 7:30 a.m., noon, 4 p.m., 6 p.m., 8 p.m. at Firebrand Gallery Building, 18/20 N. Fifth St., Grand Haven. Closed meetings.

Family Planning Clinic - 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. by appointment only at Ottawa Department of Public Health, 1207 S. Beechtree St., Suite B, Grand Haven.

Keep it Active - 9:30-10:30 a.m. at North Ottawa Dunes, 18201 North Shore Drive, Ferrysburg.

Line Dance -10 a.m. at Four Pointes, 1051 S. Beacon Blvd., Grand Haven.

Preschool Storytime - 10:30 a.m. at Spring Lake District Library, 123 E. Exchange St.

Alcoholics Anonymous - Noon at Swiss Village Alpine Lodge, 18280 Alpine Court, Spring Lake Township. Closed meeting.

Spring Lake Rotary - 12:15 p.m. at Spring Lake Country Club, 17496 Fruitport Road.

Bridge -1 p.m. at Four Pointes, 1051 S. Beacon Blvd., Grand Haven.

Gentle Yoga - 2 p.m. at Four Pointes, 1051 S. Beacon Blvd., Grand Haven.

Gentle Hatha Yoga - 3 p.m. at Four Pointes, 1051 S. Beacon Blvd., Grand Haven.

Winterfest Art Reception - 5-8 p.m. at Tri-Cities Historical Museum, 200 Washington Ave., Grand Haven.

Hiss Golden Messenger - 8 p.m. at Knickerbocker Theatre, 86 E. Eighth St., Holland. Tickets: $15.

Winterfest Intergalactic Human Sled Race - 8 p.m. at Harbourfront Parking Lot, 41 Washington Ave., Grand Haven. Registration at 7 p.m.

SATURDAY, January 28

Alcoholics Anonymous - 7:30 a.m., noon, 4 p.m., 6 p.m., 8 p.m. at Firebrand Gallery Building, 18/20 N. Fifth St., Grand Haven. Closed meeting, nonsmoking.

Winter Team-Cribbage Tournament - 9:30 a.m. at VFW Post 2326, 20 N. First St., Grand Haven. Cost: $20 per team. Registration at 9:10 a.m.

Winterfest Family Dog Pull - 9:30-11 a.m. at Mulligan's Hollow, 1 Y Drive, Grand Haven. Registration at 9 a.m.

Al-Anon - 10 a.m. at Firebrand Gallery Building, 18/20 N. Fifth St., Grand Haven. Nonsmoking.

Kids Day - 10 a.m to 2 p.m. at Coopersville Farm Museum and Event Center, 375 Main St. Admission: $3.

Baha’i Faith Children’s Class - 11 a.m. at 15648 Willows Drive, Spring Lake Township. All children are welcome.

Winterfest Cardboard Sled Race - 11 a.m. at Grand Haven Ski Bowl. Registration at 10 a.m. and sled judging at 10:30 a.m.

Winterfest Euchre Tournament - Noon at Elks, 15 S. Third St., Grand Haven. Registration at 10:45 a.m.

Alcoholics Anonymous - Noon at Swiss Village Alpine Lodge, 18280 Alpine Court, Spring Lake Township. Closed meeting.

Men’s Open Basketball - 12-2 p.m. at Lakeshore Middle School Gym, 900 Cutler St., Grand Haven. Fee: $3 for residents, $5 for nonresidents.

Winterfest Kids Day - 12-3 p.m. at Tri-Cities Family YMCA, 1 Y Drive, Grand Haven.

Race of Kings Hamster/Gerbil Race - 2 p.m. at Tri-Cities Family YMCA, Grand Haven. Registration at 1 p.m.

Save the Catwalk Beer Tasting - 2-7 p.m. at Eagles, 20 N. Second St., Grand Haven.

Snow Angel Contest - 2:30 p.m. at Tri-Cities Family YMCA, Grand Haven.

Winterfest Bonfire Bash - 3-10 p.m. at Harbourfront Parking Lot, 41 Washington Ave., Grand Haven.

Wildlife Encounter: Winter Tracking - 3-4 p.m. at Hemlock Crossing County Park, 8115 West Olive Road, West Olive.

“Liberating a Continent: John Paul II and the Fall of Communism” - 7 p.m. at Knickerbocker Theatre, 86 E. Eighth St., Holland.

The Winter Sky - 7-8:30 p.m. at Hemlock Crossing County Park, 8115 West Olive Road, West Olive.

Lakeshore Recovering Couples Anonymous - 7-8:30 p.m. at St. Paul’s United Church of Christ, 1401 S. Griffin St., Grand Haven. Child care available by prearranging.

Line Dancing with West Michigan Bootscooters - 7-10:30 p.m. at the Elks Lodge (second floor), 15 S. Third St., Grand Haven. Adults $5, students $3.

Trio Sospiro Chamber Recital - 7:30 p.m. at John and Dede Howard Recital Hall, 221 Columbia Ave., Holland.

