Women's March participants reflect on their experiences

Those who questioned what the Jan. 21 march was actually about haven’t been paying attention, according to some attendees.

“It was about many different things to many people,” said Spring Lake resident Lori Poel. “There was not just one issue that was brought up.”

Poel said, in her opinion, it should have been called a human rights march rather than a women’s march.

“While there were some people who might have been crude with their posters, the majority were marching for health care, immigration, the wall, the world’s changing view of the U.S., Planned Parenthood, equality, women, blacks, Muslims, gays, lesbians, transgender, etc.,” she notes in a social media post.

Grand Haven resident Nichol Stack said: “My experience was nothing less than awe inspiring. By the time we hit Pennsylvania, the highway was full of buses like ours. That’s when the excitement really started to froth in our bus.”

When they arrived in Washington, D.C., the scope of the situation started to make itself clear, she said.

“The sun had risen and there were huge buses parked as far as the eye could see,” Stack said.

Most people walked from the bus area to the rally point because the Metro was overwhelmed, she said.

“The streets were staffed with rally volunteers at every intersection to answer any questions, and there were copious amounts of police and military, as well,” Stack said. “Residents of the homes we were passing offered food and refreshments all day — they were gracious hosts. Many even offered their bathrooms. Every which way you looked there were rivers of people flooding toward the National Mall.”

Stack said that she was encouraged by the variety of people in age, race and mobility at the event, and how everyone helped each other.

“I left feeling so empowered and hopeful because of all the love people were showing each other, but then I tuned into the news coverage on the bus home,” she said. “It saddened me to see all the misinformation being spread by people who were not there.”

Stack said the march was not a gathering of people who hate President Trump.

“I wish they had seen all the Trump supporters that marched,” she said.

Stack noted that they marched for so much more than women’s rights. And claims that the marchers left trash scattered all over the place was not true, she added.

“There wasn’t a piece of trash to be found that wasn’t by a bin,” she said. “Even the National Park Service says it was cleaner than most events.”

Stack said organizers have an action plan for the next 100 days, starting with a gathering today in an effort to keep the momentum going.

Local veterinarian Dr. Barb Bytwerk said the march was an incredible experience for her and her daughter, Emma Labrie.

“We met people from all over the country and Canada, all with the same concerns that we have,” Bytwerk said. “It was an epic experience to come together with a half a million people. It was all very peaceful (and) positive.”

Bytwerk said that she plans to attend a follow-up meeting.

“I'm going to stay involved because I feel very strongly about so many of the issues, such as Planned Parenthood and the integrity of the office of president of the U.S.,” she said. “I believe that if we stay engaged we can make a difference. I can't just not do anything.”

Spring Lake resident Vicki Bailey, who attended the event with her daughters, Traci Bailey and Leisha Reeves, said she was proud to be there and have a voice. Despite problems with an overheating bus, they made it to the event on time.

“The coolest part for me was just seeing the movement,” Bailey said.

She noted that she and her daughters planned to stay involved and may attend a Planned Parenthood event in Ann Arbor next month.

Spring Lake native and Valparaiso University senior Rachel Briegel said she was glad to be a part of history. Briegel and four other classmates and one graduate drove from Indiana to Washington to witness the inauguration and participate in the march.

“I believe it really sparked something in people,” she said.

Briegel said attending the march wouldn’t have been possible without the support of her Valpo professors, who allowed her to make this a part of her studies, as well as helped cover traveling expenses.

Briegel said the enthusiasm of those participating in the march seemed much greater than what she witnessed at the inauguration a day earlier.

“It was amazing,” she said. “I saw elderly people with canes, middle-aged moms with their teenage daughters, dads with infants slung on their chests, children with signs professing their love of everyone — and, of course, people my age who somehow found the means and the money to get to this place to support something they found truly important. No one was angry.

“No one was spitting at each other,” she continued. “I saw people supporting black lives and LGBTQ lives and Muslim lives, and teachers supporting their students, and scientists supporting the environment. Literally every group was represented and appreciated for their presence.”

Briegel said she plans to work hard to help keep the movement going and work to make positive changes.

“I have emailed my representatives about Betsy DeVos’ confirmation (as secretary of education) and I am currently planning on an advocacy event to bring support for Medicaid expansion in the Affordable Care Act,” she said. “It’s because of this, and other similar actions of people I know, that I believe this event was worth it.

“While it was wonderful to feel empowered and optimistic about the future of our country while at the rally, what will make actual change are these continued advocacy actions,” Briegel added, “and I hope the millions of people who marched, and even those who can’t, join in this movement.”

Below is Rachel Briegel’s entire report on her experience at the Women’s March on Washington:

(Briegel is a 2013 graduate of Spring Lake High School. She is the daughter of Randy and Dawn Briegel of Spring Lake.)

I rode through the night Wednesday with four other women from Valparaiso University (two other seniors like me and one recent graduate). We had a place to stay in Arlington with a recent Valparaiso graduate, and most of our gas money was sponsored by a couple of professors who couldn’t make the trip themselves but were supportive of the cause so the cost was very minimal, which was quite fortunate for us. We couldn’t have made the trip without those advantages. I was also able to miss a day of internship Thursday, and all four of my Friday classes I received excused absences for because of more supportive professors. The only catch was that I would have to share my experience with my classmates upon return.

We arrived Thursday morning and relaxed for a bit of the morning. Many of my classmates had previous internships in DC thus went to network with them and visited other friends. That night we all went together to visit the Whitehouse and downtown area because we heard there was going to be a clap out for President Obama. We had a difficult time finding the group of people, but we did have the opportunity to visit the Whitehouse and say our own good byes to President Obama, and had the chance to talk with others who were doing the same. Then on our way back we walked into a rally with people holding signs thanking Obama and celebrating his presidency. While I haven’t agreed with every one of Obama’s policies (particularly his administrations drone activity) overall he progressed our country in ways I am proud of, and he and his family were a wonderful example for the rest of the world to admire. While I remember George W. Bush vaguely, President Obama has been the first president where I have been able to witness the changes he has made and where I have been mature enough to engage with his policy decisions. That day was bittersweet and it still hasn’t fully sunk in that he is no longer my President.

The next day was the inauguration. The four of us decided to go for various reasons. None of us are Trump supporters, but I at least thought it was important to engage with people who disagreed with me. To listen to them and to learn from them and to respect this historical event. I was somewhat anxious because I went to a Trump rally during the primaries and it made me very uncomfortable for various reasons, but this inauguration was nothing like that. Perhaps because we didn’t get there in time to go to the mall, but watched from a giant screen set up by the Washington Monument. Perhaps because primary rallies are designed to make people extra emotional. Either way, the inauguration was very somber. It was cloudy and started raining just as the swearing in began. While we were around Trump supporters, there was not a huge amount of enthusiasm. His speak and swearing in received applause, but they were not long lasting. There were people like us who were neutral and clearly not supporters, and they were also clearly disappointed. As we were leaving protests started, nothing big and nothing violent, just people chanting and marching with signs in small groups. Supporters and protesters walked by each other peacefully. I didn’t see any confrontations and I was in town for a few hours after. That night there was violence but I did not see it and it seemed to be from extremist organizations.

The next day was the march. Some of us couldn’t sleep because we were so excited. Our mood that morning was much different. We weren’t reluctant to put our shoes on, but instead started blasting music to keep us energized. We walked from Arlington to downtown because we heard the metros would be full, and as we passed policeman, construction workers, other marchers, all of them smiled and waved enthusiastically. DC was overall in a much better mood. We got there early and made our way on the platform of the Air and Space Museum where we could see a screen showing the rally speakers. We were all texting Professors who we knew would be coming on the buses from Northwest Indiana, but eventually as people came in by the hundreds of thousands we lost signal.

It was amazing. I saw elderly people with canes, middle aged moms with their teenage daughters, dad’s with infants slung on their chests, children with signs professing their love of everyone, and of course people my age who somehow found the means and the money to get to this place to support something they found truly important. No one was angry. No one was spitting at each other. I saw people supporting black lives and LGBTQ lives and Muslim lives, and teachers supporting their students, and scientists supporting the environment, literally every group was represented and appreciated for their presence. We were crammed together at times barley moving for hours, and even though we were tired and hungry we were all in a good mood. We started singing, “lean on me” and “this little light of mine”.

It was a wonderful experience and I’m so glad to have been a part of history. As we finally got back to our apartment we were able to see friends posting from sister marches around the world. I have a friend abroad who watched it with his host family. My parents stayed home and watched all day. I believe it really sparked something in people.

But not everyone agreed. After we got through those posts, more came about people not understanding our cause. Women who did not feel as if they were in an unequal society. Conservatives who thought we were disrespectful. Liberals who didn’t think the event was inclusive enough, or that it wouldn’t bring real change. This was disheartening for me, as I didn’t feel those comments represented the march I was a part of and I felt a responsibility to address them all as someone who was there.

My responses to those concerns are: For women who feel they aren’t unequal to men, I’m glad you feel that way, but many other women do not. Especially women of color, or LGBTQ women, or Muslim women who face multitudes of oppressions. Statistics don’t lie, and while our experiences have changed throughout history, our status as second class has not. I could go on, and on, but I won’t now. Just know I marched for you too.

We were respectful. No one was arrested. Our goal was not to disrespect President Trump, but to show support for one another and to make sure that our human rights would be preserved and improved in these next four years. America is wonderful because it allows us free speech and the ability to disagree with our elected officials.

While this event was initiated by white women, the organizers made a deliberate point to invite people from various backgrounds to speak and tell their stories. The crowds were diverse and supportive. No it was not perfect, and yes the more privileged of us need to be held accountable, but this march was a very good attempt at my opinion of starting an inclusive and supportive movement.

During the rally we were told to chant 202 224 3121, the number to call to talk to your congressmen and women in Washington. We were handed flyers to mail to our representatives. The website now has a follow up plan to make sure our voices are still heard and the momentum is continued. I have emailed my representatives about Betsy DeVos’s confirmation, and I am currently planning an advocacy event to bring support for Medicaid expansions in the Affordable Care Act. It’s because of this, and other similar actions of people I know, that I believe this event was worth it. While it was wonderful to feel empowered and optimistic about the future of our country while at the rally, what will make actual change are these continued advocacy actions and I hope the millions of people who marched, and even those who can’t, join in this movement. While I’ve been discouraged from all the divisiveness, there’s still enough good spirit in me and my surrounding friends that I’ll be continuing to work hard to make positive changes.